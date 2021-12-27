Digital Terrestrial, from January the frequencies of the channels have changed: what to do in the different regions

Another important appointment for the transition to the new digital terrestrial. Here’s what to do and what the dates are for each individual region

The plan for it digital terrestrial switch-off has now come to life. Through a summary table, the RAI has in fact announced some changes related to the frequencies of some of its generalist channels, and specifically RAI 1, RAI 2, RAI 3 and RAI News 24. The changes will have their effects starting from next January 3 and will last at least until June 30, spreading like wildfire throughout Italy. To this is added the further evidence that, on the same initial date, the broadcasts of RAI News 24 will be progressively receivable only from HD televisions and decoders.

What to do then? Due to the variation of the frequencies of the channels indicated above, users must necessarily retune the TVs and decoders in order to continue to enjoy the vision of the same channels. It should be noted that, during the re-tuning procedure, it will in any case be possible to choose the regional programming, consequently engaging the TGR of one’s own pertinence or interest.

The dates for each region

But what are the dates? As reported at the beginning of the article, the changes will start from next January 3, but will be staggered from region to region. With this in mind, it seems appropriate to report below the calendar of the regions of Northern Italy, the procedure of which will end on March 15 and then continue in the remaining regions.

From 3 to 7 January: VALLE D’AOSTA

From 4 January: SARDINIA

From 10 January: PIEDMONT

From 20 January: LOMBARDY

From 10 February: TRENTINO-ALTO ADIGE

From 24 February: VENETO

From 1st March: FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

From 2 March: EMILIA ROMAGNA

The change in frequency will come alive especially in March, a date that will involve the regions of ABRUZZO, MARCHE, MOLISE, PUGLIA, BASILICATA, CALABRIA and SICILY: the procedure, in this case, is it will conclude on May 15th. The regions of Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Campania are at the bottom: the updating of the frequencies of the aforementioned generalist channels will start from May 1st and will last until June 30th.