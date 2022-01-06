Digital terrestrial, goodbye to the HD version of this channel

Digital terrestrial is in the process of being transferred from one technology to another. The change will happen gradually

The digital terrestrial is in the transitory phase in Italy. A gradual transition from one technology to another is underway which will lead Italians to equip themselves with either new televisions or new digital ones to be connected to TVs. The ride it started from January 2022 although something has already changed in October without involving too many televisions. Other changes are underway starting in January. In particular, from this month it is no longer possible to see in HD some channels very popular with Italians.

Digital terrestrial, everything changes for SkyTg24

These are the channels of the free Sky group, namely Skytg24, Cielo and Tv8. The channel that arouses the most stir is Sky which has a greater following than the other two. This was possible due to a change in technology. Sky TG24 it switched to MPEG4 coding to comply with the provisions of the Ministry of Economic Development. The lines of the ministry have also made it possible to save bandwidth with this change.

The main reason is that the digital terrestrial bandwidth for HD channels has become expensive. For this reason, Sky has preferred not to invest too much in free-to-air channels, favoring investments for subscribers. The latter, in fact, can also see the 4k quality. However, come on Sky news 24 many live programs and reruns of sporting events are broadcast. The decision is understandable but users would have expected something more from the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, I reminded that those who have lost the vision of Skytg24 can get the vision again by tuning the TV channels. As for the definitive transition to the new digital terrestrial technology, the transition to Valle d’Aosta is underway these days. Next week, between the 10 and 18 January, it will be the turn of western Piedmont, that is Turin, Cuneo and related provinces, Langhe and Roero, part of the province of Asti.