Digital Terrestrial, goodbye to these TV channels as early as January 2022

Digital Terrestrial is preparing to say goodbye to some TV channels as early as January 2022. Here is the complete list

We are now one step away from 2022, a fundamental year also for what concerns the DTT. Of the switch off to standard DVB-T2 has been talked about for years, complete with TV bonus and changes of channels and frequencies that have already started some time ago.

In this sense, the month of January 2022 it will represent an important crossroads. On the 3rd of next month, in fact, the frequencies of some TV channels in certain territories of Italy will change again. And there is also talk of important broadcasters such as Rai 1, Rai 2 and Rai 3, as well as Rai News 24.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Realme GT 2 Pro is a beast: the assault on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is ready

Digital Terrestrial, what changes starting from January

In the month of January 2022, the frequencies of some channels on the Digital Terrestrial will change. As expected from the calendar, in fact, from the 3rd of next month in Sardinia you will have to retune the list to see Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3 and Rai News24. Those who decide not to do so will no longer be able to access the broadcasters in question. For a few days, in reality, the term of the TGR has been ticking a sign by the state TV where everything is explained in detail.

MAYBE YOU ALSO INTEREST >>> WhatsApp changes everything: the latest news in the name of privacy

Most of the latest generation set-top boxes and TVs actually do automatic searches periodically. You should therefore not encounter any particular problems, with the channels that will continue to function normally. If you have an older device, just go to the menu and then the channel list, where you can set a new one automatic search. We remind you that, due to the switch off, many citizens will be forced to buy a latest generation device. There is no way to take advantage of the TV bonus for a discount on the final list price.