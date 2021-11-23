Digital terrestrial, here are the new channels visible from this week

Digital terrestrial continues to change this week new channels become visible in different regions

In several parts of Italy the receivers for the new digital terrestrial are undergoing continuous updates. The last is about the new channels arriving these days.

Italy is slowly switching to the new transmission format for digital terrestrial: DVB-T2 which allows for superior quality viewing. Consequently, the devices for receiving digital terrestrial are subject to continuous updates. The most recent one this week concerns the relocation of some channels and the start of broadcasts from other broadcasters. Let’s see how the situation has changed and where these new channels are visible.

The new digital terrestrial channels, also via some duplicates

The digital terrestrial allows you to see in every region of Italy a whole rich range of national channels but also an equally rich one programming on local channels. Let’s start then with the Region Sardinia. In Mux Channel 12 you will not find the channels anymore Super Tv Oristano and Canale 12 Sassari, dbue local broadcasters. On the Mux Videolina it was then eliminated Videolina HD test to channel 510 e Videolina 3 to channel 210. These changes obviously serve to make room for other channels. In Lombardy on the Mux Network 55 on the channel 12 find the copy of the channel Telemilano.

Turning now to the changes that affect the whole boot on the Mux 2 TIMB the duplicate channel of RDS Social TV which was located at channel 265. Cremona1, than on the Mux Studio1 channel 80 is found, it now broadcasts in mpeg4. Always on TIMB but this time on mux 1 you find the channel 510 with coding mpeg4 the channel Juvelo, the same channel can also be found at channel 133 with mpeg2 encoding.

As the weeks go by, we expect more changes at the numbering which may lead you to have to do one retuning automatic. If you find yourself forced to retune, remember that yours custom channel list it may disappear and therefore you may be forced to reassign the custom numbering to the channels you watch most.

To avoid having to do this work several times, we advise you to wait at least another couple of months when the situation has clearly stabilized.