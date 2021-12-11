Digital terrestrial, how to move Rai 1 HD from 501 to 1

The digital terrestrial numbering can be confusing. Many users want to know how to put Rai1 Hd as the first channel on the list

There channel list of digital terrestrial can leave some users who were accustomed to canonical numbering a bit bewildered. It seems like a detail, but the ease of use of television channels greatly changes the use of television. By custom, and also for ease of memorization, we tend to view more i channels at the top of the list.

This is why everyone would like to sort the channels according to their preferences. Rai 1, for example, it has always been tuned to number 1. With the new digital terrestrial on the other hand, the automatic tuning of Rai1 in high definition is on the numbering 501. And it’s harder to remember.

Also, when you retune the channels, perhaps to rearrange the vision following a failure, it comes numbering restored decided by digital terrestrial and, despite our efforts, Rai1 Hd inevitably returns to the 501.

How to move Rai1 Hd from number 501 to 1

With the numbering of digital preferably intermittent, even the pleasure of zapping fails. They should remember by heart the numbers of our favorite channels as if it were the draw of the lot, since they have no automatic reference with the name of the channel.

To change the position of Rai1 Hd, just use the remote controller on the TV or decoder. It is not a difficult process, but still not necessarily intuitive. The instructions are as follows: open using the remote control of your TV or decoder settings and then move to the section relating to channel configuration, which on some models can also be found under the name “channel management”.

Here you should be facing the list complete the channels that have been tuned by the device in question: by clicking on the button di change, you will be able to move it to forward or backward in the TV guide. It will be enough for you bring it to 1 and confirm the modification and that’s it.