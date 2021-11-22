Digital Terrestrial, it’s time to change also for Tivùsat: goodbye to 10 Rai channels

The switch off of Digital Terrestrial will also see the Tivùsat platform as the protagonist. Ten Rai channels are ready to go out

By 2023, the DTT will complete a historic turning point: the switch off to DVB-T2 standard. The quality improves, the frequencies change and the free offer for citizens on Italian territory increases. On the other hand, cutting-edge and cutting-edge technologies will be needed.

Also there Tivùsat satellite platform will be affected by this turning point, and indeed some changes have already been reported in recent weeks. One of these will officially take hold starting in December 14, with a switch off of ben ten Rai channels.

Digital Terrestrial, what changes for Rai channels on Tivùsat

Starting with the next one December 14, well ten Rai channels they will no longer be visible on the Tivùsat satellite platform DTT. Specifically, the MPEG2 broadcasters will be turned off, which will be broadcast exclusively in MPEG 4 AVC. Below is the list of channels concerned:

Rai News 24

Rai 4

Rai 5

Rai Movie

Rai Gulp

Rai Yoyo

Rai Sport

Rai History

Rai School

Rai Premium

We remind you that they will not be removed completely, but will simply be visible only in the HD version.

A move similar to the one that took place last October. Already today, in fact, all 23 Rai regional channels are visible in MPEG4. Making a short recap, therefore, after December 14th there will be only three channels that will remain – for the moment – in MPEG 2: Rai Uno, Due and Tre. But who will no longer see the channels that turn off SD? In this specific case, only the Tivùsat SD decoders and CAMs. However, it must be said that, in all likelihood, in early 2022 even the three main Rai channels will adapt to the change. The advice is to equip yourself immediately with a latest generation device, whatever TV or decoder.