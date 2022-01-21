Digital Terrestrial, many channels change throughout Italy: the updated list

Another round of news for Digital Terrestrial in Italy, with a series of new channels introduced and others that have been removed. Here is the updated list

Over the past year, the switch off has been discussed on several occasions than the DTT it will be completed by the end of 2023. We move to the DVB-T2 standard, with immediate benefits as regards the free offer available to all citizens. In order to hook all the news, however, many Italian users will be forced to buy a latest generation TV or decoder.

While waiting for the complete transition, some changes have already been made for some time both at regional and national level. We mainly talk about new channels and others that are being removed, with constantly updated numbers. And in the last few days there has been another “breath of fresh air”.

Digital Terrestrial, the updated list with the new channels

2022 opened in the name of the news for DTT. There has been the so-called “refarming of frequencies” in northern Italy, with TV broadcasters gradually changing frequency. The goal is to free up those that were assigned to 5G in 2018. To this end, a large number of channels have been added and others have been removed, such as Paramount Network and Spike (now only visible online). To make a recap of what happened, the Digital-Forum.it portal has decided to draw up an updated list with all channels, both national and regional.

