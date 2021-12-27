Digital terrestrial, new channels: how to see them

2022 will be a year of profound change for TV in Italy, given that the digital terrestrial switch-off will be completed: by next December, in fact, the low quality signal (Mpeg-2) will definitively leave the scene, leaving space to Mpeg-4 encoding. In essence, high definition will arrive in all the homes of Italians. But the first changes will already take place from 3 January 2022: here are what they are.

Digital terrestrial and switch-off: how to receive the bonus decoder

Precisely because of the need to change an instrument that will be obsolete, the Government has provided for a bonus decoder: until 50 EUR to buy a new one (or a new TV) for families with Isee less than 20 thousand euros. Just apply and go to the shop with the tax code. The deduction can be inserted in the declaration of the income to get a credit from tax.

To verify that a TV or a decoder are among the products for which it is possible to take advantage of the bonus, a list of “suitable” products here.

Here you can download the pdf application form to be presented to the reseller.

Digital terrestrial, new TV channels from January

The advent of the new digital terrestrial brings changes as early as January. Pending the completion of the switch-off, in fact, from the beginning of 2022 the passage of transmissions on the new frequencies will begin. In jargon, this process is referred to as ‘refarming’.

Basically, throughout Italy, television owners will have to gradually retune their devices in order not to lose the channels in their new definitive numbering. The process, once finished, will allow you to have channels with higher quality and, in some cases, with additional content.

All this will start on January 3, starting from Sardinia (as explained by the Sardinia Region on its official website), where the channels concerned will be:

Rai 1;

Rai2;

Rai 3;

RaiNews24.

In Northern Italy, on the other hand, there will be a partial switch-off in Valle d’Aosta from 3 to 7 January. Then it will be the turn of Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy. Following, from February, the provinces of Bolzano and Trento, as well as part of the Veneto.

And precisely for Veneto, the switch-off will also continue in March, the same month in which Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Sicily, Calabria, Puglia, Basilicata, Abruzzo, Molise and Marche will be involved. Finally, between May and June, Lazio, Campania, Tuscany, Umbria and Liguria.

Digital terrestrial, the best decoders to continue watching TV

QuiFinanza has analyzed the most interesting offers on the market: what we have found is a rather wide range of products, but one in particular has caught our attention, because it is a decoder with an excellent quality-price ratio. Here are the best decoders to continue watching TV.