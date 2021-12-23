Digital terrestrial, new frequencies in January: that’s who starts

The Northern Regions will switch to the new digital terrestrial as early as January. A step that, however, should be painless for most TVs.

Everything is ready for the transition to the new digital terrestrial. The actual switch off will start in 2022 but some Italian territories have already begun to change frequency, adapting their televisions to the characteristics of the new network. As early as January, and for a period including up to March, 8 Italian regions will switch to the much talked about digital, apparently without major upheavals in everyday television. Numerous channels will change positions but, for those who don’t have a problem with old-fashioned TVs, this seems to be the only drawback.

Most TVs it is in fact equipped with an automatic re-tuning device. Which means there will be no need to proceed with the operation manually. Even if it were, however, it is not a difficult task. All TVs are in fact equipped with the rather easy-to-use movement control. For the rest, no major changes are on the horizon. Some channels will disappear permanently but, for the most part, they are local frequencies.

New digital terrestrial: who passes in January

It will begin in Northern Italy. The new frequencies will start from Valle d’Aosta and then gradually affect Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Emilia-Romagna. Technically, it is a passage of the television frequencies on the sub 700 band, which will allow the 700 Mhz band to be “freed” to introduce 5G technology. A passage that it will gradually affect the entire Italian territory, while some telephone operators are already making the transition to the new 5G by leveraging the 2018 agreement (6.5 billion invested in the sector). A must for the definitive introduction of the new DVB-T2.

It will start on January 3 and, for the moment, it will continue until March 14, 2022. The Northern Regions will be the first to experience the novelties of the transition which, however, does not seem to cause too many concerns. Even the announced adjustment of the channels, dating back to last October, passed without major jolts, with an automatic re-tuning for the vast majority of televisions. As mentioned, non-smart TVs or TVs without decoders they will necessarily have to retire. The TVs must not only be compatible with DVB T2 technology but also with Mpeg4 encoding. The calendar of the new frequencies will last until 30 June 2022, when it will be the turn of Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Campania. In between, the appointment for Abruzzo, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily, scheduled between 1 March and 15 May 2022.