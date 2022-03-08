Digital terrestrial, new switch off: what to do if you do not receive the channels

One of the most awaited dates has arrived: today another important stage begins for the switch off towards new digital terrestrial. In this case we are talking about the transition to new technology for all national broadcasters (Rai, Mediaset, La7 and Discovery), with related thematic channels.

The changes may on the surface seem quite complex and difficult to decipher, but with a little patience the picture can quickly become quite simple. Meanwhile, let’s say that no gods will disappear or appear channelsbut it will increase the quality of transmissions. Taking the example of the public broadcaster: Rai 1 HD (channel 501) will become the only channel transmitted and will occupy the traditional key 1 on the remote control; analogous speech for the second and third main channel.

The arrival ofHigh Definition for all national channels, as it will be for local broadcasters, the transition to Mpeg-4 encoding is allowed. The latter is destined, with the full arrival of the new digital terrestrial, to supplant in all respects the previous Mpeg-2, as will happen for the H.265 encoding (which will take the place of the H.264).

The advantages are inevitable for those who have an updated device suitable for receiving what the MiSE defines as “high quality”. Thanks to the new encodings it will be possible to receive a signal in Full HD 1080i, with a resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels.

In most cases the retuning of the channels occurs automatically, while in others it will be necessary to proceed manually. Nothing particularly complicated, just go in order. Although there are some small differences between the various devices, in principle it is necessary to:

Click on the remote control menu button;

Access the Settings;

Select Configure Channels;

Start the Channel Search;

This can be done manually or (preferably) by clicking on Automatic Search (sometimes called Automatic Scan);

If prompted choose to “reinstall all channels” and wait for the process to finish.

New digital terrestrial: TV or decoder to change?

The arrival of the new digital terrestrial has put many on alert regarding the possibility of having to change TV or decoder to keep up with high definition. It is good to remember that many of the devices sold in recent years may already be suitable, especially as regards smart TVs.

You can do a quick test by selecting channels 100 and 200 with the remote control: TV owners or decoder already in the step the message “Test HEVC Main10” will be displayed. This ensures that not only your TV can display the new Mpeg4 channels, but also the future transition to the HEVC codec.