Digital terrestrial, news for Rai channels and more: the latest

For digital terrestrial we await other channel changes and the continuation of the so-called refarming. Here are the news of the moment

Some digital terrestrial Muxes visible throughout the Italian territory are undergoing new changes for the frequencies. If you can’t find your favorite channel, this could be the reason.

The channel update operations will continue throughout the next year and while there are almost two millions of families estimated to be without TV due to the change in DVB-T2, many others are struggling with changes in numbering and with channels to follow.

Digital terrestrial, changes for Rai and Paramount

This update relating to digital terrestrial concerns in particular the Rai and Paramount channels visible in the clear. If your device has recently performed an automatic retune you may find yourself no longer knowing which channel is Paramount Network.

In fact, on the TIMB Mux 3 the channel, famous for its films, does not have an automatic numbering. You will then have to manually choose the channel using the remote control. This is a situation common to all of Italy, while the change involving the Mux only concerns Lazio Rai 6.

Read also: INPS, text messages to all pensioners: great news from 2022

In the region in fact Rai History it has been removed from channel 54 and for now you will have to look for it with the word “provisional”, waiting for it to be assigned a new channel. On the same mux you will find at channels 101, 102 1 103 the TEST channels of the three Rai networks.

Read also: Scratch and Win, 22 super wins this week: the official table

Another change for the whole boot is that of Mux Dfree which now also broadcasts the channel of the Brescia Deluxe 139 area. The changes are not finished so our advice remains to carry out periodic re-tuning to find the channels you think have been lost.