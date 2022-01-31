Digital terrestrial, Rai alarm: what will happen to many

The transition to digital terrestrial could lead to problems for the Rai channels which offers a solution

The transition to new digital technology is taking place gradually in Italy. However, many broadcasters are organizing themselves to decide on future strategies as well. Some channels, in fact, have decided to leave digital terrestrial while other broadcasters will move their numbering to remote controller. However, the first doubts regarding the definitive transition are already emerging.

Rai, the channels will disappear in these areas

Channels Rai, in fact they may not be visible in some areas of the country. These are those territorial areas where the frequencies may not have coverage. Rai, however, is obliged to give its service to its subscribers. For this reason the right solution was found. The state TV, in fact, provides a free card that will allow those who will see each other disappear channels Rai, to be able to access the vision.

This is the Satellite Smart Card which is used through the satellite to transmit Rai channels exclusively. To be able to use it, you need to hook a decoder prepared to this card or one Cam and a satellite dish. To obtain the card, you must apply on the dedicated portal. The application will be handled by a third legal entity accredited by the Ministry for Economic Development.

This subject will have to assess from a technical point of view whether the territory of origin of the card request will actually be covered by the frequency useful for viewing the Rai channels with the new digital technology. However, the free card may not always correspond to the entire free service. To get the Satellite Smart Card without paying anything, one of the Rai offices located in the area must be indicated as the delivery address. IF, on the other hand, you indicate your home as the place of delivery, you will have to pay 11.00 euros for shipping.