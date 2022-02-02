Digital terrestrial, Rai offers a free smart card for those with reception problems – Corriere.it

from Alessio Lana

The card must be requested online and will be provided only to those who are unable to see the channels of the State TV due to the refarming of the frequencies

While digital terrestrial continues its run, some of us are unable to see Rai channels but the state TV has the solution: the satellite smart card. Free, it is already possible to request it to remedy the bad reception of RaiUno, RaiDue and colleagues. A workaround waiting for the step to complete and which is released only ad some conditions.

The request must be made online and not automatically. The Rai satellite smart card intended only for those who are suffering reception problems due to the refarming of frequencies, that one reorganization of the channels which is taking place gradually throughout the territory (According to the Service Contract, in fact, the State TV is always required to ensure the visibility of the entire programming throughout the territory). For this reason, a third party certifying body identified by the Ministry of Economic Development checks the actual difficulty of receiving the television signal in the indicated location and, if so, gives the authorization to send the form.

The shipment costs 11 euros if we choose the shipment to our address or free if we collect the card in one of the 21 regional Rai offices. Once received, the Rai digital smart card must be inserted inside a decoder or Cam Digiquest, the module that connects to the Common Interface of the TV, the square door present on the most recent TVs. It is therefore up to the user to equip himself with one of the two devices (and for the decoders there is a bonus), he can also use the system he already has and, in any case, it must have the dish: in fact, satellite reception.