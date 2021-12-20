Digital terrestrial, Rai’s surprise decision arrives

We did not expect it, and instead Rai has given news that can change the television habits of some Italians

It is evidently time to reconstruct the television system. Sometimes the technical changes, such as the change of frequency from the old to the new digital terrestrial, lead to a broader readjustment of the services. And on the occasion of the new digital terrestrial some television companies have questioned about the changes to be made. There Rai, for example, which is not only the public company, but also the oldest.

For this reason, one of Rai’s problems is reconcile many different needs, between those who prefer old-fashioned television and those who always want new things. For example, recently the Rai channels have all switched to HD, that is, in high definition, which allowed them to suddenly switch to the new frequencies. But in addition to the higher definition of its channels, Rai recently made a decision that affects the contents.

Rai, the surprise decision of the company

One of the certainties of television in the last decade is that in the wake of Anglo-Saxon-derived journalism it has given a lot more space for news compared to the past, where the news was relegated to the time of the few daytime newscasts. In fact, we see Rainews24, for example, which offers updated 24h news.

But the value of a newscast always remains high. Despite this, the company has decided to eliminate the night news from the schedule. A decision probably determined by the low audience ratings, but undoubtedly sad for those who were fond of the news at night every day, perhaps for work reasons.

In particular, this decision involves the TGR Night, that is, the regional news. Specifically we are talking about the fourth appointment of the day, the last, which many spectators were fond of. It is true that with the Internet you can find first-hand news at any time, but the news gave a different value to the news. That’s how it went.