Digital terrestrial, since January the frequencies have changed: here’s where and what to do

2022 is the year of the new digital terrestrial. After so many proclamations, frequencies will already begin to change in some areas: from January to March the local and national broadcasters of 8 regions of Northern Italy will migrate. Several channels will therefore also change their position, while others will disappear forever.

New digital terrestrial, because the frequencies change

The migration of television frequencies into the sub 700 band serves to free up the 700 Mhz band and make room for 5G technology. The latter frequencies have already been assigned to telephone operators, which at the end of 2018 paid 6.5 billion to the state for them and who will use them for the 5G network. This is the first step for the latest generation DVB-T2 (Digital Video Broadcasting – Second Generation Terrestrial).

Digital terrestrial, the frequencies change: the calendar

Last month Sardinia started, which has already completed the procedure, now it’s up to all the other Italian regions. From 3 January to 14 March 2022, Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Emilia Romagna will be involved. From 1 March to 15 May, Abruzzo, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily. Last regions, from 1 May to 30 June 2022, Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Campania.

Digital terrestrial, how to retune the channels

In the meantime, it will be necessary to ascertain that your TV is compatible with the new DVB T2 technology and supports Mpeg4 coding, that is, in simple terms, the new HD viewing mode. Re-tuning in most cases will take place automatically but the progression will be numerical, so it will be necessary to reprogram the channels according to our preferences.

