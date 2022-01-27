Digital terrestrial, that’s why the word “provisional channel” appears

Watch out for the writing that is appearing in these days on digital terrestrial, it is not a mistake! So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

In a world increasingly characterized by technology such as the current one, it is not surprising that there is an increasingly massive use of the various devices technological.

Among these is undoubtedly the television which is now present in almost all homes. The reason is easy to find in the fact that it is a means of communication that allows us to access various types of information quickly and easily. From entertainment to topical news, in fact, we are spoiled for choice.

It is therefore not surprising that many are interested in the various news concerning television, such as the important change in which it is currently the protagonist, due to the transition to new digital terrestrial. A novelty that certainly does not go unnoticed, with many who continue to have doubts.

The latter powered by a written which is appearing on many television screens these days. Well, you have to know that it is not a error, but rather a notice. But what is it about? So let’s go into the details and see what’s going on.

Digital terrestrial, keep an eye on the writing: everything you need to know

As known it already is the gradual transition to the new digital terrestrial has begun. An undoubtedly important revolution, thanks to which we will witness the transition from the current MPEG-2 encoding standard to MPEG-4, that is the one that is currently used for HD channels. The new DVB-T2 standard, therefore, will allow you to see all free TV channels up to 4K Ultra HD.

Well, just focusing on digital terrestrial, the words “provisional canal“. Contrary to what many may think, however, this is not an error, but simply a warning. But what does it mean?

First of all it is good to underline that if this message appears, you must not change your TV. It simply warns that it is in the transition from one frequency to another is underway. Is called refarming and indicates precisely the process of repositioning television broadcasters on the new band. It follows, therefore, that there is no need to fear in any way the writing in question.

In fact, we only have to wait for the transition to the new digital terrestrial to end in order to continue to watch the various channels quietly. During the transition phase, in fact, it can happen to run into two twin channels. In this case, what is currently defined will be turned off provisional.

Digital terrestrial, attention: here is the refarming calendar

As already mentioned, the gradual transition to the new digital terrestrial has begun. A real revolution with the refarming calendar which, based on what can be seen from site of the Miseis the following:

Area1a, therefore in Sardinia, from 15 November 2021 to 18 December 2021 .

. Area 2, i.e. Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy (except the province of Mantua), the province of Piacenza, the province of Trento, the province of Bolzano, d to January 3, 2022 to March 9, 2022 ;

; Area 3, therefore Veneto, province of Mantua, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna (except the province of Piacenza), from 9 February 2022 to 14 March 2022 ;

; Area 4, i.e. Sicily, Calabria, Puglia, Basilicata, Abruzzo, Molise, Marche, from 1 March 2022 to 15 May 2022 ;

; Area 1b, i.e. Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Campania, from 1 May 2022 to 30 June 2022.

Hence, the definitive transition to the new digital terrestrial which, apparently, will help make the quality of the channels better.