Digital terrestrial, the big problem that no one has calculated

The digital terrestrial revolution continues apace but there is a negative aspect for everyone that does not seem to have been calculated properly

What if we told you that new digital is likely to bring us more problems than how many channels could be on a remote? Yet it was predictable even if no one seems to have noticed so far.

As every time technology changes there is a lot of talk about all the good that the news brings. And it is undeniable that even the new digital is giving us channels with sharper broadcasts, in some cases even new channels brand names that weren’t even there before. But unfortunately not all that glitters is gold and by dint of thinking about a new television or a new decoder or even reorganizing the channels to be more comfortable we have forgotten an important aspect that perhaps even the Italian and European legislators have overlooked. or they wanted to ignore.

Digital terrestrial, the new TV is fine but the old one?

Yours television It has been changed? You have bought a new one decoder? And where did you get the old TV or the old decoder? And have you wondered what will become of this electronic waste?

With digital terrestrial and the TV bonus, many have run to change TV, with the prospect of a device that can accompany evenings and days with the family for many years. But many have changed TV even if the device was not completely to be thrown away. Because for a good part of TVs that ended up in landfills (and we hope only there and not in some ditch or abandoned near some dumpster) in reality it would have been enough spend less than 50 euros for a good decoder. Therefore avoiding to create pollution.

Because unfortunately no one seems to have realized that in the race for the new TV we have created an amount of pollution equal to an entire city. As if a new Rome or a new Florence had arisen overnight. And the mechanics with which the contracts for it are assigned to landfills disposal of the WEEE it doesn’t help. At the next revolution perhaps it will be necessary to stop for a moment and judge better what to do: citizens, producers, who takes care of the disposal and who governs us.