Digital terrestrial, the free card arrives to see Rai channels

Important news for all owners of digital terrestrial. The Satellite Smart Card arrives. That’s what it’s for

The gradual phase of transition towards the new digital terrestrial technology continues in Italy. At this stage, the various broadcasters are organizing their future and the news is recurring. Meanwhile, Rai will send to certain citizens a Satellite Smart Card free. The card will be used to exclusively broadcast Rai channels during the final transition to the new technology.

Rai, the free card arrives

The recipients of the satellite Smart Card are citizens residing in areas that in the final transition phase will have difficulty in tuning into televisions. On the Rai portal in the appropriate section we read: “The Rai Satellite Smart Card can be request by anyone who has a user in areas of the national territory not reached by the digital terrestrial signal following the implementation of the National Frequency Allocation Plan “.

Then the note clarifies: “The Rai Satellite Smart Card can only be requested for locations already interesting from the transition to the new digital TV as per the calendar established by Ministry Economic Development (https://nuovatvdigitale.mise.gov.it/refarming/). ” In order to use the satellite Smart Card it is necessary to have installed a satellite system (dish) and a suitable device (decoder or Cam).

As regards the methods of requesting, the Rai portal dedicated to digital terrestrial specifies: “To obtain the Rai Satellite Smart Card it is necessary connect to the site rai.it/smartcard, fill in the appropriate online form and wait for the outcome of the practice that will be communicated via e-mail “. The note specifies that the Card is free but shipping is not in all cases: “When completing the request, you can choose whether to receive the smart card at your home, upon payment of the shipping costs (11.00 euros plus VAT), or collect it for free at one of the 21 regional Rai offices.