Digital terrestrial, there is the date for the switch off of all channels

The document with which the MiSE defines the shutdown dates of digital terrestrial broadcasts in MPEG2 in favor (as a minimum) ofMPEG4 AVC. As reported by DDay.it, the latest date by which the national channels must be compulsorily encoded in MPEG4 falls in the first quarter of 2022 and has been set precisely on 8 March, right behind the liberation of the 700 MHz band in most of Northern Italy (Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige on 9 March, while Emilia-Romagna and Triveneto on 14 March).

Digital terrestrial switch off channels – The deadline

This date also concerns local broadcasters to some extent, at least in the regions (such as Sardinia) already touched before 8 March by the 700 MHz band freeing activities: they too will have to switch to MPEG4 by 8 March in in case they haven’t already. The premises of the regions that, on the other hand, by 8 March have not yet freed the 700 band (practically all of Central-Southern Italy and Liguria) will have to switch on the MPEG 4 broadcasts at the same time as the migration of frequencies in their area and in any case no later than 30 June 2022.

Digital terrestrial switch off channels – Facilitations for 2022

The tensions between the broadcasters for the shutdown of MPEG2 are so strong that in any case the MiSE has recognized the possibility of continuing to the maximum until December 31, 2022 simulcast MPEG2 broadcasts. This means, for example, that RAI will also be able to leave the MPEG2 broadcast of RAI Uno on until the end of 2022, in order to further soften the impact of the passage.

However, in order for there to be a push towards the adaptation of older devices, with the replacement of the TV or with the purchase of a new decoder, the MPEG2 channels will no longer be able to have the “low” numbering and must be within the range of channels beyond the “500”, where today we find the MPEG4 channels. In fact an inversion: RAI Uno HD, just to stay on this example, on the numbering 1 and RAI Uno SD in MPEG2 on the more uncomfortable 501. In this way you should be able to convince the last “resisters” of MPEG2 to adapt their devices with a time of 9 months that avoids problems of unmanageable demand peaks.