Digital terrestrial TV taken before 2019? Beware of mockery

The steps for the new digital terrestrial started about 2 years ago and some televisions may not be compatible

If you have decided to buy a new TV and did it before 2019, you need to check if you will be able to continue using it in 2023 when the second generation of digital actually comes into operation.

Buying an appliance as important as a TV is always a dilemma. Usually you are looking for a product that falls within your spending budget but that is at the same time of a quality that can last over time. Nobody wants to change TV every two or three years. When we started talking about the new digital terrestrial, however, many had perhaps already bought a new generation TV, thinking they could continue to use it for many years.

However, according to the site dedicated specifically to the new digital TV by the Ministry of Economic Development, it is still necessary to check whether your device will work properly in 2023.

Digital terrestrial, pay attention to DVB – T2 compatibility

In theory, if you have changed the TV after 22 December 2018 you should have an appliance already perfectly compatible with the new standard of digital TV: DVB-T2 which brings with it the HEVC Main10 encoding. Starting from this date, in fact, retailers were obliged to sell only devices already prepared for the new digital.

However, to be absolutely certain that the television you are watching will also work in 2023 when the first generation digital will be officially turned off you will have to check on the manual or on the data sheet of your receiving device and make sure that the indication of compatibility with second generation digital is present.

You can then also do a test when tuning channels 100 and 200, in these positions you should see a text: “Test HEVC Main10”. This writing is the unmistakable sign that you have actually bought a good television. In the event that you do not see the test channels you may have to be forced to buy a new TV or alternatively a new decoder, it is certainly a minor expense that will allow you to continue using the equipment you have purchased and paid for.