Digital terrestrial, two important channels disappear: it will happen soon

The change in the broadcasting standard of digital terrestrial brings some important changes. And this is one of them, what it is about.

DTT, the transition to the new frequency transmission standard is bringing about changes which must be taken into account. The transaction from mpeg-2 to better defined mpeg-4 is being completed, with the procedure already successful in Sardinia.

From now until spring it will be the turn of the digital terrestrial signals received throughout Northern Italy, then it will gradually go down to the Center and the South. This also involves a reorganization of the usual frequencies.

In light of this, some networks are, however, reconsidering their position regarding transmission methods. For example, some are thinking of completely leaving their position on digital terrestrial to rely only on use via streaming or via satellite.

Digital terrestrial, what will happen to these two channels

To do this, and to leave orphans of their presence on digital terrestrial, could be two channels of some importance, and which can boast a very respectable following. It’s about Paramount and Spike.

Paramount currently broadcasts on digital terrestrial channel 27 while Spike is present on channel 49. The former is known for airing famous films and also popular television series. Spike’s schedule also sees a presence of well-known TV series, such as “Law & Order”, as well as various reality shows.

Everything should already take place closely, starting January 16, 2022. For now it’s just a guess, derived from the fact that from that date on there are no references to either Paramount or Spike’s schedules.

This is very unusual but it could realistically mean that both channels will no longer be present on digital. It might even be plausible a fusion between the two channels, with the birth of a whole new subject.