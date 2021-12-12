Digital terrestrial, using the iPhone instead of the remote control: how to do it

If you have an iPhone, using the TV even with the new digital terrestrial will become much easier

With the new digital terrestrial we found ourselves full of remote controls but with an iPhone it is possible handle more devices in a comfortable and fast way. Here’s how to set up your mobile.

Keep in mind that being able to use your iPhone as a remote control for your TV is something you can only do if you have a new one Smart TV, that you may have had to buy in order to continue watching your favorite shows now that we are in full switch-off. And if the remote control of your television is extremely complicated for you, what we are about to tell you can be useful and simplify your life a lot.

Use the iPhone as a TV remote control for digital terrestrial

You had to replace your old TV to be able to see the new digital terrestrial but now you have to get used to new commands. If this idea makes your hair stand on end, you can decide to remove the batteries from the remote control and go directly to managing the television with its digital terrestrial integrated directly with your iPhone, that you always keep at hand anyway.

In order to use an Apple mobile phone as a remote control, however, you must have a Smart TV since there are currently no mobile phones capable of sending infrared signals to old televisions except through rather bulky accessories.

Read also: Payroll, what will happen to the Renzi bonus?

Read also: Digital terrestrial, how to move Rai 1 HD from 501 to 1

If you do not have an Apple TV to be able to make the phone work as a remote control for your Smart TV you can choose or one of the proprietary apps made available to TV manufacturers or download one from the store. The most used at the moment is called SURE and works with many models of Smart TVs.

In order to use the iPhone as a TV remote control with the new digital terrestrial, remember that you must make sure that both the television and the device are located connected to the same WIFI network so that we can communicate.