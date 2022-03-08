Digital terrestrial, what changes from today with the switch off and what are the next steps

The main channels of Rai, Mediaset and La 7 pass to the new Dvb-T / Mpeg-4 standard, but will be visible from 501 onwards. The digital terrestrial revolution, however, has only just begun.

The digital terrestrial, from today, changes again. The main national channels of Rai, Mediaset, La7 and Discovery must all pass compulsorily to the Dvb-T / Mpeg-4 encoding. This means that they are no longer visible on the first channels for older televisions, unless the appropriate decoder has been purchased, taking advantage of the state bonus.

After the passage of the telematic channels of the main broadcasters to the exclusive HD standard on 20 October, now the following are also converted to the new technological standard: Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Rete 4, Canale 5, Italia 1, La 7 and Nine. The channels, however, they will still be visible in simulcast mode until next December 31st. It means that they will be kept on numbering 501 and following of the remote control. This is the same numbering that has so far been used for high definition channels, with the risk, according to some, of overcrowding the available frequency spectrum, reducing the quality of the transmission.

To understand if you need to change your TV or buy the decoder, you can try to see the channels already available in HD. So you have to tune into an already active high definition channel and see if the signal is received. If the image is displayed correctly, the television is enabled to pass and you do not need to do anything. For now, not very many televisions are concerned: they are mostly appliances with about ten years of age and a good chunk has already ended up in landfills in recent months, thanks to the TV bonus of up to 100 euros to buy a new generation.

What will change for TV channels with the new digital terrestrial

This today, however, is only a first step of a general change in digital terrestrial between now and 2023. The government’s goal, in fact, is to get all channels to the latest generation Dvbt-2 / Hevc Main 10 standard. From now to the end of the year, meanwhile, the reorganization from Dvb-T / Mpeg2 to Mpeg4 coding will be completed. . For all the other remaining channels, including local TVs, the transition will take place in a staggered manner and by geographic area, without simulcasting with the old Mpeg-2 code.

The process has already started in Northern Italy and will be completed by 7 April in Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, Piacenza, Lombardy, Bolzano, Trento, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche, Abruzzo and Molise. Then by May 15 it will be the turn of Calabria, Puglia, Basilicata and Sicily. Finally, between now and June 30, the change will affect Tuscany, Liguria, Umbria, Lazio and Campania.

From 1 January 2023, therefore, the definitive transition to the new DVBT-2 standard will take place. At that point not even the main channels Rai, Mediaset, La 7 will no longer be visible on any frequency. The TVs affected by the change will be all those purchased before 2018. To understand if they are compatible with the new Dvbt-2 technology, it is necessary to tune into test channels 100 (from Rai) or 200 (from Mediaset): if at that point the written “Test HEVC Main10”, it means that the TV is suitable and must not be changed or equipped with a decoder by the end of 2022. In any case, all devices are potentially adaptable with the appropriate decoder, even those with cathode ray tubes.

The TV bonuses for those without a compatible TV

At the moment there are two TV bonuses refinanced by the Draghi government for 2022. The first is the decoder bonus, necessary to purchase the devices to receive the most technologically advanced frequencies. The amount is 30 euros and to use it you must have an Isee no more than 20,000 euros, be resident in Italy and have not already requested the bonus once.

For the application, the substitute declaration on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development (together with the tax code and an identity document) must be presented to the reseller, with the sellers who connect to the Revenue Agency platform and verify the requirements. You can then consult the list of TVs and decoders suitable for accessing the bonus on the Mise website.

The TV scrapping bonus, on the other hand, allows you to buy a new latest generation television, scrapping an older one and getting up to 100 euros in contribution. The concession is valid until December 31, 2022, provided that the funds made available by the government do not run out first. To access the bonus, you must be resident in Italy, have scrapped the old TV and have paid the Rai license fee (except for those over 75 who are exempt from the tax).

Scrapping takes place by delivering the device to organized landfills or to the shopkeeper who sells the new tv. It is therefore necessary to show a self-declaration of the requirements that can be downloaded from the Mise website. The document must be countersigned by the retailer or by an employee of the collection center and handed in when the new purchase is made. It is then up to the trader to enter the information on a special telematic platform in which the Revenue Agency confirms the presence of the requirements. On the Ministry website, however, there is a complete guide with all the information on the contribution.