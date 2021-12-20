Digital terrestrial, what will happen to the TV bonus?

The budget law is being defined and with it also the bonuses and incentives planned for 2022

The budget law is in the process of being approved. There are still a few days left, by December 31st, to be able to conclude the long process that starts from afar. The approval that will take place in a few days is only the last step of a one-year programmatic work that leads to the drafting of the law that indicates how Italians’ money will be spent in 2022.

Bonus tv, here’s what happens

In the last few hours, to facilitate the approval, a maxi amendment was wanted which includes all the initiatives on which the majority is now in agreement. In this way, with a single approval, a series of measures. Among these, the Italians are of great interest to the bonuses relating to the TV and digital terrestrial sectors. The majority decided to confirm the bonuses provided for TV, for scrapping and for digital terrestrial.

The incentives tend to support citizens in view of the ongoing change in digital terrestrial technology that will force many Italians to replace the TV or, if desired, connect it to an updated digital terrestrial. For what concern bonus tv, for those who prefer to replace the television rather than apply a new digital terrestrial, the bonus of 100 euros has been confirmed. In particular, it is the TV scrapping bonus which can be requested until 31 December 2022.

Confirmed the conditions already in force since last August which provide for the discount of 20% on the purchase price of a new TV, up to a maximum amount of 100 euros. In order to take advantage of the bonus, however, an old TV purchased before December 22nd 2018 must be scrapped. Furthermore, there is no Isee limit to obtain this bonus.