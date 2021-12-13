Digital Terrestrial, when frequencies change in Northern Italy

16

























After the conclusion of the “refarming“in Sardinia, which took place between 15 November and 2 December 2021, now it switch off to the new DTT comes alive in the Northern Italy and, this time, the affected population is much larger. It is, in fact, the residents in well 8 Italian regions (some of which with densely populated cities such as Milan and Turin): Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Emilia Romagna.









Even in these regions, in the period included between January 3 and March 14, 2022, the so-called “refarming“of the frequencies. That is, the frequencies of the 700 MHz band and will soon be assigned to telephone operators, who will use them for the 5G data network. Today, on those frequencies, dozens of broadcasters (mainly local TVs, but not only) broadcast on UHF 50 and UHF 60 channels. Between January 3 and March 14, therefore, these TVs will be moved to other frequencies and, unfortunately, many Local TVs will simply be turned off, forever. The Ministry of Economic Development formalized the calendar refarming in the regions of Northern Italy. Here are the individual dates, for each individual territory.

The dates of the refarming in Northern Italy

The shutdown of the frequencies of the 700 MHz band will not take place simultaneously in all territories, but there is a precise one calendar. There he is:

January 3-7 – Valle d’Aosta

– Valle d’Aosta January 10-18 – Western Piedmont (Turin, Cuneo and related provinces, Langhe and Roero – part of the province of AT)

– Western Piedmont (Turin, Cuneo and related provinces, Langhe and Roero – part of the province of AT) January 19 – Piedmontese side of the Ligurian Apennines (part of the province of AL), Val Tidone (part of the province of PC)

– Piedmontese side of the Ligurian Apennines (part of the province of AL), Val Tidone (part of the province of PC) January 20 – February 9 – Alpi Biellesi, Valsesia, Verbano Cusio Ossola, Vergante (part of the provinces of: VB, VC, BI, NO): Sondrio and province, Lombardy Alps and Prealps (Part of the provinces of: VA, CO, BG, LC, BS) , Venetian shore of Lake Garda (Part of the province of VR)

– Alpi Biellesi, Valsesia, Verbano Cusio Ossola, Vergante (part of the provinces of: VB, VC, BI, NO): Sondrio and province, Lombardy Alps and Prealps (Part of the provinces of: VA, CO, BG, LC, BS) , Venetian shore of Lake Garda (Part of the province of VR) February 10-14 – Bolzano and its province

– Bolzano and its province February 15-23 – Trento and its province

– Trento and its province February 24-28 – Belluno and its province and Vicentine Prealps (part of the province of VI) and Treviso Prealps (part of the province of TV)

– Belluno and its province and Vicentine Prealps (part of the province of VI) and Treviso Prealps (part of the province of TV) 1st March – Pordenone mountains, Carnia, Canal del Ferro – Valcanale (Part of the province of: UD and PN)

– Pordenone mountains, Carnia, Canal del Ferro – Valcanale (Part of the province of: UD and PN) 2-4 March – Upper Emilia-Romagna Apennines and Middle Apennines Forlì Cesenate (part of the provinces of: PR, RE, MO, BO, RA, FC)

– Upper Emilia-Romagna Apennines and Middle Apennines Forlì Cesenate (part of the provinces of: PR, RE, MO, BO, RA, FC) March 7-11 – Monferrato (part of the provinces of: AT, AL) Pianura Padano Veneta and Friulana (part of the provinces of: TO, BI, VC, NO, AL, PV, MI, VA, CR, MB, CO, BG, LC, BS , LO, MN, PC, PR, VR, RE, MO, BO, FE, FC, RA, RO, PD, VI, TV, VE, PN, UD, GO, TS)

– Monferrato (part of the provinces of: AT, AL) Pianura Padano Veneta and Friulana (part of the provinces of: TO, BI, VC, NO, AL, PV, MI, VA, CR, MB, CO, BG, LC, BS , LO, MN, PC, PR, VR, RE, MO, BO, FE, FC, RA, RO, PD, VI, TV, VE, PN, UD, GO, TS) March 14 – Upper Apennines Forlivese and Cesenate (part of the province of FC), Rimini and its province

Should I retune?

The viewers of Digital Terrestrial TV residing in the territories just mentioned, therefore, in the periods indicated must retune the television (unless the TV is set to do automatic retune).

This is because TVs that previously broadcast on one of the 700 MHz band frequencies will be shifted to other frequencies and, consequently, the TV will have to look for and tune them elsewhere. If, at the end of the re-tuning, one or more local broadcasters will no longer be visible, it is very likely that these broadcasters have chosen to close their shop, “scrapping the frequency”.

It is also possible that some broadcasters, despite no longer having a digital terrestrial frequency, continue to broadcast their programs on Internet or through the HbbTV standard.

Should I change TV or decoder?

Users affected by these changes they won’t have to change neither the TV, nor the decoder, nor the antenna: this is not a technical change, but a simple (albeit massive) shift in frequencies. So if before refarming they could see a certain TV station, then they will continue to do so after the re-tune (unless, as already mentioned, the TV has stopped broadcasting).

Finally, we specify that although refarming is part of the great, long and complex process of switching off from the old digital terrestrial Second generation DVB-T2, the definitive transition to the new standard will only take place starting from January 2023.