Digital trend 2022, all that will happen

2021 is now drawing to a close, and the new year promises a gradual consolidation of those changes in the digital world which, also due to the pandemic, have characterized the last period.

Some examples? There massive spread of smart working, with the consequent spread of remote meeting platforms, and the exponential growth of e-commerce, a tangible sign of digital changes also in consumer behavior.

Here, then, are all the trends to monitor in this new year.

1. Content is (never like now) the king

Yes, in a historical moment in which digital is the master, in the most transversal sectors, having good content is the first step for an effective marketing strategy. Translated: if too much is good, good communication must take into account in equal measure both quantity and quality of what is published.

Therefore, planning of publications on social networks or on corporate websites and blogs is welcome, avoiding pushes, but at the same time trying to give regularity to the publications (aiming, for example, at 3 or 4 posts a week, if you is about B2C brands).

In this sense, it is useful to keep in mind the EAT paradigm, that is Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness. Or, to put it in Italian, Experience, Authority, Reliability: this is what Google EAT means, the system with which the search engine invites its own quality raters to evaluate the contents on the web.

2. SEO and Semantics for greater relevance

Speaking of content, SEO, increasingly entity-based, also marks a sea change from keyword-based optimizations of past years.

Yes why Google is improving understanding of user intent thanks to its Knowledge Graph, which translates into greater attention to concepts and ideas, which a good professional must be able to transform into structured data to populate the Google Knowledge Graph.

3. Live the experience

One of the trends that will continue to grow in the new year will be the attention of users towards those brands that promise to live a digital experience. No, therefore, to self-referential messages, while authentic and customized interactions are rewarded, even if they are bots.

In his recent poll State of the Connected Customer, Salesforce has indeed found that 80% of users believe that the experience of interaction they have with a company is as important as the products and services it offers.

4. Intelligent Automation at the service of users

With the explosion of digital in recent years, the number of contents produced and interactions with users has increased out of all proportion. In this sense, the Machine Learning and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are entering the SEO and digital marketing workflows.

SEO professionals can finally begin to stop worrying about having to make every single decision, enabling the machines not only to be able to act in any type of pre-programmed scenario, but to know each user deeply, acting in real time when he is most receptive to receiving personalized messages and offers.

5. A new focus on sustainability

Finally, the pandemic and supply difficulties during lockdowns have increased the attention of consumers to sustainability and local businesses.

While the “value for money“Was the main purchasing driver for consumers surveyed by KPMG at the end of 2020, Ernst and Young more recently revealed that almost 70% of consumers believe brands need to positively change the world.

This is particularly important for i Millennials, who are increasingly looking for brands with values in line with their own. So then, the task of the marketing and production departments is to ensure that the brand values ​​are clearly communicated.

A future you can trust

In a profoundly changed world, where COVID-19 has pushed the workforce en masse out of the office, we are learning to solve problems quickly, overcoming – often out of necessity – the technological and interpersonal barriers that had slowed the adoption of remote work.

In a future whose pace is now charted, digital marketing leaders and professionals will have more and more be focus on many different topics: from the remote management of people to the use of new work and reporting tools, up to the constant study of Google and, last but not least, of the real wishes of the users.