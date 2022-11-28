Digital violence, cancellation culture and #MeToo: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case

wall to wall It’s about a international colloquium on new social, cultural, economic and political paradigms.

This year will be inspired by the case of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardthought from the social, gender, identity dynamics, its relationship with the legal environment and digital citizenship.

Is #MeToo valid?

Amber Heard joined the glorious moment of the #MeToo to disqualify and denounce Johnny Depp for domestic violence. However, with the development of the case, it was shown that he believed a woman for the mere fact of being a woman It is not a great tool for the administration of justice.

What will happen to the #MeToo movement from there? What would you have to rethink for it to survive? A tool that was created to make visible something that was not being taught correctly by the justice system.

The use of digital violence

The legal process was extraordinarily violent between the two spouses, violent above all because of the social media action. There are studies that track the use of farms of bots by the defense teams of both parties. We witnessed the use of digital violence as a legal tool.

What happened with this case shows how digital violence permeates absolutely all environments: bullying digital, cyberbullying, political violence, mass digital lynching, digital radicalization.

And the cancellation…

Both were canceled by the media, in the same way? What happens with the culture of cancellation? What are its good and bad?

A forum that leads us to ask urgent questions about digital citizenship.

By Nicolas Alvarado

