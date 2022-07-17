Digital violence, much more than a sexual photo that is shared

In the 21st century, most social bonds and human behavior are mediated by a screen. The arrival of the Internet has served to transform institutional practices, modernize operating structures, and connect ends of the planet, providing simplicity, speed, and practicality. However, in paradigmatic terms the digital territory is not cut off from the rest of the world, nor is it a fictitious space. The virtual space works as an enlarged mirror of what happens in the streets, societies and cultures, and has direct and concrete effects on people’s lives.

In Argentina, according to figures published by Amnesty International, 1 in 3 women suffered violence on social networks; 26% of the victims received direct and/or indirect threats of psychological or sexual violence; 59% received sexual and misogynistic messages; and of those who have experienced some type of virtual violence, 39% felt their physical safety was threatened and negative psychological effects such as panic attacks, stress, lowered self-esteem, and difficulty sleeping, among other ailments. The violence that is exercised on the internet represents a frequent and naturalized social fact. However, as it is a novel and little studied format, there is still no regulation that allows it to be controlled and punish those who exercise it. But there is something we must understand: it is not a new type of violence, but a different way in which gender violence manifests itself.

On Monday, July 11, in the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, the legislator of the Frente de Todos Mónica Macha and the Minister of Women and Diversity Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, and different social organizations, presented a bill that includes Two possible reforms to classify digital violence as a crime and incorporate it as a criminal figure. The initiative was accompanied by more than 27,000 signatures, and has the support of the “Ley Olimpia Argentina” victims’ space and the organization Gender and ICT. However, it would never have reached Congress without the encouragement of Eliana Sotelo, Florencia Villegas, Camila Segli, Emilse Farfán and Florencia Zerde, girls who were victims of this violence and organized from their provinces to carry out the claim, as happened with The Olympia Law in Mexico.

This content was made thanks to the support of the El Destape community. Join. Let’s keep making history. SUBSCRIBE TO THE UNCOVER

What do the Olimpia Law and the Belén Law propose?

The first of the projects proposes reform Law No. 26,485 on comprehensive protection to prevent, punish and eradicate violence against women, so that digital spaces are incorporated into the law as areas in which violence can arise. The initiative is called “Olimpia Law”, in recognition of the Mexican activist Olimpia Coral Melo, who, after being the victim of an episode of digital gender-based violence by her former sex-affective partner, who posted an intimate sexual video on the internet, She began a process of collective political construction, together with other women, and promoted a law in Mexico that penalizes the dissemination of intimate sexual photos without consent.

The Olympia Law seeks to introduce the definition of “digital or online violence” as “that which is exercised through the use of information and communication technologies (ICT), and that implies the obtaining, reproduction and dissemination by any means of personal data, real or simulated digital material, intimate or nudity of women, without their consent, gender hate speech, sexist stereotyped patterns, or that involve situations of harassment, threat, extortion or virtual control, or actions that threaten the sexual integrity or digital identity of women through ICT, as well as any other that may arise in the future, exercised by this means, that affects the rights protected by this law.

The second was named “Bethlehem Law”, in a clear tribute to Belén San Román, a young mother from Bragado, who took her own life after being the victim of digital sexual violence and sextortion by her ex-partner. In this case, the reform that she proposes is the incorporation into the Penal Code of the crimes of obtaining and disseminating non-consensual material and/or nudity, “porn deep fake” and the so-called “sextortion”.

The project establishes penalties of “prison from three months to two years and double the fine established in article 155° whoever, by any means, without the victim’s authorization or by means of deception, videorecords, audiorecords, photographs, films or prepares, documents with content of nudity, sexual nature or explicit sexual representations”. And also the penalties will be increased by a third when the crime is committed by a person through gender-based violence, or if the act is committed for profit; or for pleasure, greed, racial, religious, gender or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression hatred or against a person younger.

“Porn deep fake” is called pornographic videos in which, through the use of technology, the faces of porn actresses are replaced by other people. There are thousands of complaints about this type of material that circulate freely on the internet and have affected famous celebrities such as Ema Watson, Gal Gadot, or Emily Clarke. On the other hand, we speak of sextortion when referring to a form of blackmail in which a person is threatened with disclosing and making public images or videos of their sexual intimacy.

Digital violence: the problem is not the internet, the problem is sexist violence

Mónica Macha, the national deputy behind the project, explains that “digital violence refers to when intimate images of a woman are spread without consent. Many times in the form of revenge, others to harm her, but also many times because of the same macho matrix in which images of naked bodies circulate as if it were a market. These violent, objectifying, and aggravating behaviors can have devastating effects on the subjectivity of the people who suffer from it.” It also points out that it is necessary to include this in the classification of the Law on Violence for reasons of gender since in general terms it happens almost exclusively from men to women: “98% of the people who are victims of the dissemination of intimate material not consented are women. It is very clear that there is something systematic and structural”.

The legislator analyzes that digital violence is simply a different way of channeling structural and historical violence towards women and diversities, with certain peculiarities such as easy access and enormous reach. “Digital natives have a different relationship with technology and online and digital access. But here it is not a problem of technology, but a problem of sexist violence. They want us to believe that it is our fault because we let them take a photo, in case those photos have been consented. But we also know that much leaked material captured without consent or knowledge of women who are photographed sleeping naked, bathing or spying on them. We are not to blame and it is not the fault of digital developments either. The only culprit is machismo”, says Macha.

Prevention: we do not want prisoners, we want zero victims

Precisely the project of the Olimpia Argentina Law is not only about the punitive. By incorporating digital violence into the existing classification in Law No. 26,485, what is guaranteed is to incorporate a new look into the National Action Plan for the Prevention, Assistance and Eradication of Violence against Women, which includes the promotion and implementation of actions, policies and concrete measures at the national, provincial and municipal levels, for the promotion and inter-institutional strengthening for the implementation of comprehensive assistance and support services for women; and work with the university, trade union, business, religious spheres, for the defense of women’s rights.

A fundamental line of the project is the task of awareness and prevention. “We seek to prevent and punish violence, not regulate the digital space. The center of the project is feminism, in relation to the digital. There is a series of violence there that we cannot allow and that we have to work to dismantle,” he explains. In this regard, the deputy identifies three key points: “the treatment and sanction of the two laws to put the issue on the agenda, install it socially and contribute to a certain awareness or that this violence can be located; on the other hand, it generates tools for prevention, training, to circulate information; and thirdly, it provides a tool to punish those who commit this violence. Which are acts of justice and reparative acts”.

Awareness and education to break the pacts of complicity between men

The case of Mexico works as a model to follow in terms of political process and sociocultural transformation. It is worth highlighting the uninterrupted work of articulation that Olimpia began with the National Front for Sorority more than a decade ago, which never gave up despite receiving hundreds of refusals and rejections. Marcela Hernández Oropa, spokeswoman for the Front, recounts that the Law was a great victory because many men “had to hide and go into the shadows. Fear was able to change sides. That is a cultural change because people begin to identify that what seemed normal before is actually a crime.”

Since the approval of the Law in April 2021, the circulation of intimate sexual content has been significantly reduced and several sentences have been obtained on this type of violence. However, to this day, when the activists of the Front accompany the victims to make their complaints to the Public Ministries, they receive misogynistic treatment and institutional violence. “Always the first thing that happens is that they ask you for the photo, they ask why you took it, if you liked it, and they make extremely re-victimized questions. From the outset, the person who is the filter to take your complaint and access justice is interposing his macho vision, her misogynistic cultural construction. This idea of ​​domination and patriarchal pact is also seen when witnesses in cases of digital violence do not want to give their testimony. For example, they tell the girls that they saw their photos in a group but they don’t say who it was or where, they overlap each other, “says Marcela.

In this regard, Florencia Zerda, a lawyer and member of the Ley Olimpia Argentina team, wonders: “How can it be that there are groups of hundreds of people exchanging naked bodies of women without stopping for a second to think whether or not that woman consented to be viralized. Many know that she did not consent and they do it on purpose, but there are a lot of others who do not even ask her. That is where we have to start working to achieve a cultural change. Be aware that lives are ruined. Because even if we give shape to the best laws in the world, once the content is on the Internet it is eternal and massive”.

In this sense, Deputy Macha highlights the fundamental role of digital education and Comprehensive Sexual Education, which are two of the great issues on the current agenda of schools. To achieve a cultural transformation, it is necessary to break the pacts of complicity between men: “Whoever filters an image is responsible, but also those who consume and spread it, who enable these behaviors, celebrate them, promote or incite them.”

“The Olympia Law has reached schools, curriculums and textbooks with photos and articles. They even include a page dedicated to digital violence. There is not enough digital education yet, but at an ant’s pace we are making progress. For example, on the website of the Mexico City Cyber ​​Police, there is a section on digital security and another on the Olympia Law,” concludes Marcela. But the approval of this norm at the legislative level is only the first step towards a deeper cultural transformation. Because, as Olimpia Coral Melo says, “it is useless for a deputy to vote in favor if behind his cell phone he has intimate photos of women without their consent. It is useless if people on the street do not claim the value of responsibility”.