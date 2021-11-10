Digital World seeks support for PIPE operations

Reportedly, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company associated with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), would have contacted investors in order to obtain support for private investment operations in listed companies (PIPE); TMTG was launched by the former president Donald Trump.

What happened

Talks with hedge fund investors are still in their infancy, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

News of the merger between Digital World and TMTG was reported last month; at the time, TMTG said it wanted to launch a social network called ‘TRUTH Social’ and a subscription video on demand service called ‘TMTG +’.

TMTG said its goal is to create a “rival to the liberal media consortium and fight against the Silicon Valley ‘Big Tech’ companies”.

Shares in Digital World have risen 500% since news linking the two companies surfaced.

Shares of Digital World closed the regular session up nearly 5.8% to $ 59.85 on Monday and then fell nearly 0.4% in the aftermarket.

Because it is important

Digital World intends to sell PIPEs above $ 10 per share, while most PIPEs for SPACs sell for $ 10 per share, Reuters noted.

It should be noted that PIPE is usually a process by which private investment firms, mutual funds and other entities purchase a publicly traded security at a price below its current market value.

The Digital World-TMTG merger will give the company an initial enterprise value of $ 875 million; a potential additional $ 825 million earn-out could bring its value to $ 1.7 billion.

TMTG’s shareholders will initially own 69% of the merged company, according to a filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SPAC merger contains provisions for a “materially disruptive event”, in the event that the company executive runs for public office or receives a personal conviction for a criminal offense.

Last month the king of the SPACs Chamath Palihapitiya stated that the possible merger represents a huge “v ********* to traditional mainstream media”.

Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia