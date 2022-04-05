Digitize Primary Care, the objective of Health

carry out a digital transformation of the Primary Care on Spain is the goal pursued by both the Ministry of Health like the autonomous communities. So the Digital Transformation Plan for Primary Careto which you have had access Medical Writing and which will be presented tomorrow at the Interterritorial Council, will be divided into a total of four areas of action that the different communities should take into account when proposing collaborative projects.

The new road map set by the ministry led by Carolina Darias will promote, in the first instance, the implementation of digital tools to facilitate the healthcare in smart health centers to strengthen the capacities of health centers. In this way, it is intended to improve the accessibility for the patients and facilitating the work of professionals with tools to support their work.

The personalized attention becomes a fundamental pillar in the new health plan, which must be adapted to each patient based on their circumstances of life and health, providing professionals with prevention capabilities, issuing individualized health alerts and remote detection of risks and help with diagnosis, applying Big Data and Artificial Intelligence technologies.

Another point marked in red that Health will expose tomorrow is the implementation of digital tools evaluated for the care support of people with chronic diseases and with high needs, through Internet of Things (IoT) devices, monitoring systems at home and in remote hospitalization, and self-monitoring devices.

Finally, the last obstacle that the government institution wants to face is to reinforce the digital transformation of management support processes. The objective is none other than to improve the evaluation and continuous improvement of the services. On the other hand, it also wants to promote transparency and decision-making based on data, facilitating the work of administration and health professionals.

