Digne defends James Rodríguez at L’Equipe, attacks Benítez and blames him for leaving Everton | Colombians Abroad

Everton continues to sink in the Premier League, dragging a legacy of poor results left by the fired Rafa Benítez and that Frank Lampard has not been able to resolve.

The ‘Toffees’ are just three points from the relegation zone, with a short three-point lead over Watford and no solutions in sight, a situation made worse by recurring injuries to men like Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina.

And the most worrying thing is that the players themselves saw it coming and almost sensed it when the Benítez era began, in which there were several sentenced, among them Lucas Digne, today an Aston Villa player and who broke his silence not only to talk about the treatment he received but also about what James Rodríguez suffered.

“Getting out was a way to protect yourself. I never asked for that. People who know me at the club know that everything was going very well. Also, I wasn’t the only one who left. James Rodriguez, in particular. It was in relation to the style of play, especially. I thought we had a team that could have a lot more possession, for which we had quality. He asked me the question, I gave him my answer, ”said the left-back in an interview with L’Equipe.

The Frenchman made it clear that he did not agree with the style that Benítez wanted to impose, who despised that talent so privileged by his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, and that this cost him his departure.

“I know my place. I felt legitimate to give him my feelings and those of the other players in the locker room. The group was unanimous. Time proved me right since he was fired due to poor results. I think he also had a bad philosophy. He didn’t fit in at Everton,” the Frenchman added.

He is not the first to talk about James at Everton and that he states that they loved him and that they valued his contribution within the group. But Benítez was clear, perhaps before signing his contract at Everton, that he would not count on him and there was no way he would even give him a chance. Richarlison has already told in the past that the Colombian’s departure caused great confusion in the locker room. Now says Digne. Time, as the French say, is in charge of pointing out who was right.

And in the midst of this scenario, James wanders in a Qatar League that never gave him the level required to make a difference in a Colombian National Team that was eliminated from the World Cup. Does he believe in second chances? Do Everton believe it? Is it a good time, when the descent harasses, to think about a hypothetical return? In a recent statement on Twitch, the southpaw said that he would gladly return as he never had any problems. Will anyone in Goodison Park think so?