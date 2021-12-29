Digne-Inter: there is an obstacle in the deal
The goal ofInter for the left lane now seems to have been in focus: it is about Lucas Digne. The left lateral of theEverton is the name identified by Marotta to give the change to Perisic and perhaps also to replace him in case of farewell.
Digne, however, it has many buyers and admirers, even in the Premier League. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, Il Chelsea, after the injury of Chilwell, is looking for a replacement. After unsuccessfully testing the waters for Theo Hernandez, i Blues they would set their sights right on Digne.
The French winger seems to have expressed his appreciation for the Nerazzurri, but the inclusion of the club coached by Tuchel it is an obstacle. We will see how the story will evolve in the coming weeks.
This is the extract from the Journal about:
“For Lucas Digne there has already been a direct contact between Inter and Everton. On the Frenchman, however, the inclusion of Chelsea must be recorded, looking for a player in the next role Chilwell’s injury. The conditions for the deal to go through, for the Nerazzurri club, are now known: loan with right of redemption, without obligation. The player has expressed his satisfaction to the destination, but it is clear that the Blues’ entry into the scene can represent an important obstacle for Marotta and Ausilio “.