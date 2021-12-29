Digne-Inter: there is an obstacle in the deal

The goal ofInter for the left lane now seems to have been in focus: it is about Lucas Digne. The left lateral of theEverton is the name identified by Marotta to give the change to Perisic and perhaps also to replace him in case of farewell.

Digne, however, it has many buyers and admirers, even in the Premier League. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, Il Chelsea, after the injury of Chilwell, is looking for a replacement. After unsuccessfully testing the waters for Theo Hernandez, i Blues they would set their sights right on Digne.

Digne, Chelsea, Inter

The French winger seems to have expressed his appreciation for the Nerazzurri, but the inclusion of the club coached by Tuchel it is an obstacle. We will see how the story will evolve in the coming weeks.

