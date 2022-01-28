Dijks coming from Bologna

Empoli transfer market: Dijks is coming

After the practically definitive break with Mihajlovic, Mitchell Dijks is ready to leave Bologna once and for all. Accomplice both the explosion of Hickey and the multiple physical ailments that have followed in this first part of the season, the former Feyenoord has played very little. Also for this reason there was no lack of disagreements with Mihajlovic, as also happened with Skov Olsen, who is also out.

Empoli, after Marchizza’s injury, smelled the deal and immediately got in the way, sinking the blow quickly. We are still talking about an experienced, very reliable and good quality player who could also find continuity with Andreazzoli’s team, especially if Parisi struggled to recover post-injury form. At Fantasy Football it could be an interesting bet, perhaps as a seventh / eighth slot.