Dijon FCO gets a makeover with a brand new website

Dijon Football Côte-d’Or, resident of Ligue 2 BKT, reveals to the general public this Tuesday, April 26 a brand new website created by the Dijon communication agency Propulse. This new tool is intended to be more fluid, more aesthetic and adapted to all platforms.

New look for the Dijon Football Cote-d’Or. The Burgundian club, descended in Ligue 2 BKT last season, presents its new website on Tuesday.

The DFCO has played the local card to review its digital tool since it has been redesigned by the Dijon communication agency propels.

” Beyond an effort focused on aesthetics, this new website was created with the ambition to offer better ergonomics to users and thus give them complete satisfaction.“, explains the DFCO.

Focus on responsive design

Essential work has also been done to make this site responsive design. Thanks to this, it is now accessible from all platforms (PC, tablet and mobile), offering an “optimal display, and therefore easy and pleasant navigation”.

The e-shop and mobile application Dijonnais have also been redesigned to offer supporters an experience worthy of the name.

