Dilay Escalante: death of a woman after bariatric surgery in Barranquilla – Barranquilla – Colombia

A woman identified as Dilay Escalante Contreras He died this Thursday in a clinic in the north of Barranquilla, a week after undergoing bariatric surgery.

According to relatives of the American citizen in local media, the health problems began after leaving the operation to reduce weight. However, she was discharged by specialist Carlos Sales Puccini.

Complications increased for Escalante, 46, in recent days until he woke up on Thursday in serious condition. For this reason, she was transferred by relatives to a care center, where she would have arrived no vital signs.

The loved ones of the victim, who lived for more than 20 years in Miami (United States), requested an inspection of the body from the Prosecutor’s Office to determine the causes of death.

Specialist Sales Puccini indicated that on April 21, the day of the operation, it went “well” and he was carried out corresponding controls from Saturday the 23rd, a period in which he reported feeling in “good condition”.

More details about the specialist version

I found her different with a distended abdomen, so I asked to be taken to the clinic

“I went to see her at the place where she was staying and found her different with a distended abdomen, so I asked to be taken to the clinic. But they ended up taking her to another one of hers and she died of cardiorespiratory arrest, ”she said on Emisora ​​Atlántico.

Carlos Sales recalled that It was not the first time that Dilay Escalante intervened, as he did in 2015 for obesity, a condition for which he recently consulted him again.

The specialist indicated that obesity is a disease, for which he has reiterated to the approximately 8,700 patients that he has treated the consequences of the operation in this situation, in the process of which they “sign a consent.”

BARRANQUILLA

