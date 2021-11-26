Diletta Leotta, a tribute for Black Friday: irrepressible A side

New promotional post published by Diletta Leotta on her Instagram profile. A photo that however does not spare the Dazn journalist compliments for the state of form

Beautiful as always Diletta Leotta who between one Serie A day and another as a journalist for ‘Dazn’, wastes no time and also works through social networks, carrying out shooting and promotions through his own Instagram profile. A breathtaking beauty, which is also expressed in an apparently very simple look that of the presenter of Sicilian origins, who knows how to win over her fans.

On Instagram he boasts the beauty of 8 million followers, always ready to leave likes and comments on each of his new posts, even those of a promotional nature. This is exactly what happened with the last shot posted on their official profile.

READ ALSO >>> Carolina Stramare, the Italian ‘Megan Fox’ with heart attack transparencies – PHOTO

Diletta Leotta, ‘who is smart does not wait’: the promotional photo that impressed the fans

In fact, Diletta Leotta also works as an influencer, promoting certain articles through posts and stories. Specifically, the presenter of Dazn on the occasion of the last one Black Friday advertised a well-known brand of mobile phones also writing: “Who is smart does not wait!”.

READ ALSO >>> Serie A is decisive: in the event of a bench defeat to Gattuso

Attached is a photograph of the beautiful Beloved who, kissed by a ray of sunshine, with a white top handles the cell phone in question, also showing an extraordinary, always well-trained physique, which has clearly not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the his fans. A shower of likes and comments has in fact quickly overwhelmed the last post published by the well-known presenter.

Here is the post published on Instagram by Diletta Leotta: