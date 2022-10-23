Diletta Leotta linked to Loris Karius

When you think of the most beautiful women in the world, many names come to mind: Elsa Pataky, Scarlett Johanson, Jessica Alba, Natalie Portman, Victoria Federica… They can choose. Although this list lacks a proper name: Diletta Leotta. His Instagram is cannon fodder for many. Accumulate today 8.6 million followersonly slightly more than the unique users of EN Blau in the past month of August. Some spectacular figures that highlight how well known it is.









Well, it’s been a long time since Diletta’s boyfriends were known. The 31-year-old Italian has been dating Can Yaman for a long time. However, in recent times, little was known about her and her skirt affairs. It was today when a very well-known news came out in the international press and that is already having a worldwide stir. And it is that the influencer, that She is also a TV presenter on DAZN broadcasting Serie A matches, I would be involved neither more nor less than with Loris Karius. Now you may be wondering… who the hell is this guy? Well, if you like football, you will know.



Loris Karius IG

Loris Karius: the cross of Barça

Loris Karius is Barça’s biggest enemy and the Ballon D’Or’s biggest friend (although also known as ‘Gato’ Benzema). And it was because of Karius, Liverpool goalkeeper, that Real Madrid scored its thirteenth European Cup. The white team drilled the German goalkeeper’s goal up to three times. One of them was the work of Karim Benzema, who intercepted a pass from the goalkeeper in the face and slipped in a vintage goal. As a result of that, Karius was sacrificed and sold before the ‘red’ fans. The English club did not hesitate to quickly put him up for sale: because of him they had lost a Cahmpions final. Nobody wanted to buy him: they only achieved two transfers in later years (in 2018 to Besiktas and in 2020 to Union Berlin). Finally, in this 2022, those from Anfield got rid of it, Well, the German signed for Newcastle United.

groggy players

Without a doubt, Loris is a much luckier guy in love than in sports. His blunder still hangs over his head and with Diletta Leotta he intends to forget it. Several experts in female beauty have analyzed the reporter, placing her among the most beautiful in the world. From it you can see hundreds of news items on the Internet that leave many speechless, including Weston McKennie. Juventus Turin player he was caught on camera as he stood stunned staring wide-eyed at Leotta’s ass. The one who is really stunned now is Loris Karius, who may have a great opportunity ahead of him. And we say this because 100% sure there is nothing: they are only speculations of the Italian press and the English press, who have drawn a common thread between the two based on a follow on Instagram and an increase in English classes of the journalist from Catania.