Diletta Leotta on the snow with her new love: who is Giacomo

Diletta Leotta has officially filed Can Yaman. For some time now the blonde presenter would have a new love: Giacomo Cavalli. Gossip that are confirmed in the latest photos published by the weekly Chi: Dazn’s face and the model were pinched together in the snow, in St. Moritz. The shots show the two sitting at the same table in one of the most famous cafes in the city, a sign that their relationship does not need secrecy. Apparently Diletta and Giacomo would have spent the New Year together in the Engadine. D.After the parenthesis in the mountains they both left, she to follow the Juve-Napoli match, he to surf the waves. The relationship would go on since last October: Leotta and Cavalli would have met thanks to some mutual friends.