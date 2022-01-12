Diletta Leotta on the snow with her new love: who is Giacomo
Diletta Leotta has officially filed Can Yaman. For some time now the blonde presenter would have a new love: Giacomo Cavalli. Gossip that are confirmed in the latest photos published by the weekly Chi: Dazn’s face and the model were pinched together in the snow, in St. Moritz. The shots show the two sitting at the same table in one of the most famous cafes in the city, a sign that their relationship does not need secrecy. Apparently Diletta and Giacomo would have spent the New Year together in the Engadine. D.After the parenthesis in the mountains they both left, she to follow the Juve-Napoli match, he to surf the waves. The relationship would go on since last October: Leotta and Cavalli would have met thanks to some mutual friends.
Who is Giacomo Cavalli
28 years old, Giacomo Cavalli was born and raised in Brescia. He has a degree in Economics and Business Management. He started working in the fashion world by chance, after being noticed by a talent scout because of his great resemblance to the famous model Simon Nessman. He’s a great one passionate about sailing, of which he obtained the title of junior world champion. On Instagram he is followed by over 58 thousand followers.