News

Diletta Leotta on the snow with her new love: who is Giacomo

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read

Diletta Leotta has officially filed Can Yaman. For some time now the blonde presenter would have a new love: Giacomo Cavalli. Gossip that are confirmed in the latest photos published by the weekly Chi: Dazn’s face and the model were pinched together in the snow, in St. Moritz. The shots show the two sitting at the same table in one of the most famous cafes in the city, a sign that their relationship does not need secrecy. Apparently Diletta and Giacomo would have spent the New Year together in the Engadine. D.After the parenthesis in the mountains they both left, she to follow the Juve-Napoli match, he to surf the waves. The relationship would go on since last October: Leotta and Cavalli would have met thanks to some mutual friends.

Who is Giacomo Cavalli

28 years old, Giacomo Cavalli was born and raised in Brescia. He has a degree in Economics and Business Management. He started working in the fashion world by chance, after being noticed by a talent scout because of his great resemblance to the famous model Simon Nessman. He’s a great one passionate about sailing, of which he obtained the title of junior world champion. On Instagram he is followed by over 58 thousand followers.

Look at the gallery

Diletta Leotta and football life: “Cold and … salamelle”

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The ‘Cinemino’ review at the Auser room

4 weeks ago

the evolution of the Batmobile reflects that of Batman

August 30, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio: Drew Barrymore and that “hot” comment on his Instagram post

September 8, 2021

Aido presents “I introduce you to Eva”

November 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button