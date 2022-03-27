DIM brought a valuable point from Pereira

Appealing again to Luciano Pons’ scoring nose, the Powerful tied at one goal with Pereira, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas in a duel in which the VAR was the protagonist.

Medellín, which had gone down on the scoreboard after a penalty was sanctioned –indicated by the VAR 30 minutes into the first half– managed to match the actions and bring a point from their visit to Pereira to stay among the eight, partially classified .

The goal of the local team was the work of defender Carlos Ramírez, who charged hard, low, to beat Luis Erney Vásquez, who until that minute had had a great performance in the commitment.

But the VAR was going to be reported again, this time so that the central Nicolás Gallo showed the red card to Juan David Mosquera, who in the clearance of an aerial ball hit Brayan León with his elbow. It was the 44th minute.

With one man less, the DIM had to recompose the marks, and coach Julio Comesaña sent Juan Guillermo Arboleda to the field to give the Powerful one a new balance in defense.

The entry, in the second half, of Luciano Pons was vital for the People’s Team that began to generate dangerous actions in the goal defended by Santiago Castaño who saved the team from Mateca on several occasions.

The DIM went on the attack and José Manuel Hernández – who also entered the second half – finished off from mid-range, but the ball hit the top post of the rival goal, preventing the visitor from celebrating.

But the Powerful looked for it and achieved the goal after 79 minutes to equalize the actions and bring a point from Pereira, who tastes of victory, due to the difficulties that the team experienced during the match.

At the end of the match, the Uruguayan coach Julio Comesaña highlighted the contribution of Luciano Pons and what Andrés Ricaurte tried to give, who returned after several dates of absence due to injury.

“Luciano is the scorer and that’s why he’s important to us and we’re glad he’s back, because that strengthens us. We are playing with our legs, mind and heart, that is why we are managing to get ahead in the face of the adversity that comes our way in the commitments”, concluded the Comesaña coach.

About the rival, the Uruguayan mentioned that he did a good job, was respectful and played in a great way trying to limit the opponent and attack him with the virtues he has: order and speed.

Now the DIM returns home to prepare for the duel against Envigado on the next date for the League and with the illusion of starting in the South American Cup, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, against the Guairena team from Paraguay, in Atanasio Girardot