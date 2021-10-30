Dim theater opens the curtain New management and shows

The curtain of the municipal Dim-theater of Castelnuovo del Garda (in the hamlet of Sandrà) will reopen on Sunday 7 November with the “Peter Pan” family show. After almost two years of closure due to the pandemic, the novelty does not only concern the reopening of the theater but also its management, entrusted for the next three years (with the possibility of renewal) to the Aida Foundation following the tender procedure carried out in the first part of this year. The new theatrical season was presented yesterday in the town hall by the mayor Giovanni Dal Cero, the deputy mayor and councilor for Culture and Education Rossella Vanna Ardielli and the representatives of the Aida Foundation: the director Meri Malaguti and Roberto Terrible, artistic co-director among the founders of the Veronese reality born almost forty years ago with the aim of promoting children’s theater and today it has branched out into various sectors of culture. “Thanks to the work carried out over the years, the Dim is already a well-known and appreciated theater”, underlined Ardielli. “The goal is to make it become a cultural pole, a meeting point for the community in which to promote educational growth through proposals that deal with social and current issues”, also with the collaboration of schools and local associations “. For now, the nine proposals on the bill until the end of the year have been drawn, including six shows (three prose and three for families) and three extra proposals: the International Multivision Festival (19 and 20 November), the screening of the documentary “Inedita” on the life of the writer Susanna Tamaro (on 22 December with the presence of the director Katia Bernardi) and the musical evening with the Castelnuovo town band (26 December). The prose review will be inaugurated on November 12 at 9 pm by «Eva, diary of a rib» interpreted by Rita Pelusio, a well-known stand-up comedian actress of Colorado Cafè. On November 26, Dim will host the national premiere of “Do not exceed recommended doses”: the show, produced by the Aida Foundation based on the book by the journalist Costanza Rizzacasa d’Orsogna, addresses the theme of body shaming, an English term used to indicate mocking attitudes of the physical appearance of others (the show will be anticipated by the meeting with the author). On 4 December Paolo Hendel will bring to the stage «Youth is overrated», a serious and at the same time ironic reflection on the advancing age and on a country, Italy, which is aging. The evening will also have a beneficial impact: at the end of the show you can participate in a tasting of sparkling wines and leave a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation. The program is completed by the other two shows for children and families: the musical «Welcome back Santa Claus» (11 December) and Pippi Longstocking (28 December). “Keeping the theater closed was a regret, but we did not stand still: we laid the foundations for a reopening with a bang,” remarked the mayor. «It is not easy to carry out a provincial theater», he added, «we want to relaunch it and make it attractive also for visitors who, thanks to the amusement parks in the area, are extending the tourist season of Lake Garda. With this in mind, we are incurring expenses to adapt it from the plant engineering point of view and to purchase the equipment necessary to host cineforums and conferences ». The bar attached to the theater will also be managed by the Aida Foundation: “We will open it shortly and we aim to keep it open as much as possible”, anticipated the director Meri Malaguti, underlining how Dim is the first Veronese theater managed by the foundation after other similar experiences outside the province and outside the region. According to the decree in force for the management of the Covid emergency, in the white zone the theaters can occupy all the available seats (256 those of the Dim), as long as the spectators are in possession of a green pass and a mask. The box office will open one hour before the shows. For more information www.dimteatrocomunale.it, telephone 045.6115110, email info@dimteatrocomunale.it.•.