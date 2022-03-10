DIM won the first round against America in Copa Sudamericana

JHEYNER A. DURANGO HURTADO

Although the difference could have been wider, Independiente Medellín defended their hometown and beat América de Cali 2-1 this Wednesday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. With that advantage, they will seek to go to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana-2022 in eight days in the second leg.

With goals from Vladimir Hernández, when the first period was about to end (45+2), and from Andrés Cadavid (57′), from a free kick, the Powerful squad showed superiority during practically the 90 minutes of the first leg of the first round of the southcontinental contest. Saves by goalkeeper Joel Graterol prevented the visitor from receiving more goals.

Those led by the Uruguayan Julio Avelino Comesaña, who began the match with greater momentum, with speed and dangerous arrivals at the rival goal, found their reward with a goal from Vladimir, who spliced ​​the ball from outside the area after a rejection by the defenders. American people.

more aggressively

In the complementary part, despite the fact that DIM started with the same pressure as in the initial period, América, in a quick exit, found the tie thanks to the experienced Adrián Ramos (48′).

However, the team from Antioquia continued to insist and, at minute 57, they received another award for their effort. After a free-kick shot from the front, and with the opposing team’s barrier in the wrong position, defender Cadavid put Medallo ahead again, who was able to increase the score but striker Luciano Pons missed a penalty (77′).

Thus, Medellín began its fifth participation in the contest. He imposed himself with authority on the Valle del Cauca team with good collective work and outstanding individuals, something that he hopes to repeat in the remaining 90 minutes at the Pascual Guerrero in Cali, but with greater efficiency. In 2022 he seeks to overcome his best presentation in this Cup, which dates back to 2016 when he reached the quarterfinals.

The last presence was in 2018, the year in which he was eliminated in the first round against Sol de América, from Paraguay.

The winner of this series will qualify for the group stage, in which there are already six teams from Argentina and six from Brazil.

Synthesis of the party

SID: 2

Technician: Julio Comesaña.

Players: Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo; Juan Arboleda, Víctor Moreno, Andrés Cadavid, Germán Gutiérrez, Adrián Arregui (Óscar Méndez, 75′), David Loaiza, Juan David Mosquera, Vladimir Hernández, Jean Pineda, Luciano Pons (Díber Cambindo, 82′).

Goals: Vladimir Hernández (47+2), Andrés Cadavid (57′, penalty).

Figure: Vladimir Hernandez.

America: 1

Technician: Juan Carlos Osorio.

Players: Joel Graterol; John Édison García, Jorge Segura, Brayan Medina, Eber Moreno (Joider Micolta, 46), Luis Alejandro Paz (Juan Camilo Portilla, 46′), Elvis Mosquera, Larry Angulo, Iago Falque (Didier Pino, 62′), Carlos Sierra, Adrian Ramos (Alejandro Quintana, 63′).

Goal: Adrián Ramos (48′).

Figure: Joel Graterol.

Stadium: Athanasius Girardot. / Referee: Flavio de Souza (Brazil). / Assistants: Neuza Back and Kleber Gil (Brazil). / Ticket office: 24,102 people.