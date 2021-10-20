Dimarco targeted, memes go crazy after Lazio Inter: “He’s on the ground” -PHOTO

Dimarco becomes the protagonist of any movie scene, from the Titanic to Forrest Gump: memes go crazy after the fall in Lazio Inter.

Dimarco was the protagonist of the episode that set Lazio Inter on fire. With the Nerazzurri winger on the ground, the Biancocelesti have found the goal of doubling, and from that moment everything has happened on the pitch. Nervousness, fights, absurd gestures like that of Luiz Felipe, expulsions and tears.

In fact, the winger did not get up from the pitch, certainly because he was hit, but also to show the referee that this action should perhaps be stopped. From the talk shows, which have discussed a lot about the regularity of the Lazio attitude, that network has turned into a series of meme incredible on Dimarco, who has become the protagonist of funny cartoons.

Dimarco, the memes are all laughing after Inter Lazio

Hence, the footballer was the protagonist of a series of absurd montages that portray him on the ground during the match. He became a travel companion of Leonardo Di Caprio in Titanic, or of Tom Hanks. They portrayed him on the ground on the lunar soil in the famous image of the first landing, or among the garbage of Rome.

Read also: Newcastle, the new coach arrives immediately: and he is a big one

He even became the Chinese boy who stopped the tanks during the Tiananmen Square protraction. And one more of the Simpsons, the fifth of Beatles in the famous shot on the pedestrian crossing. There is something for everyone. He also became the protagonist of memes that show him on a tow truck, passed out on a stage, behind Rocky in one of the most famous scenes of the film. A series of ideas to be laughed at after a highly contested match.

I am definitely worried about the conditions of #Marco’s. Can you tell me if he got up or not?#LazioInter pic.twitter.com/JiCDQ6Rqde – Luca Nacchio 🚬 (@LucaNacchio) October 19, 2021