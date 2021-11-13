dimensions, interior, engines, price, test

What is meant by “intelligent car”? Evidently a means capable of offering a lot of substance without necessarily focusing on the so-called special effect. A philosophy that for Skoda it almost represents a flag for its car fleet.

There Skoda Fabia of fourth generation seems to confirm – from the first glance – this chrism, without however renouncing now a higher perceived quality. That the form is linked more to the substance? Let’s find out in this Why buy it.

We like it We do not like it Habitability and trunk Steering wheel controls to be reviewed Comfort and silence Non-adjustable front armrest Balanced road behavior DSG gearbox not available on this version Low consumption Very bulky rear central step

Verdict 7.9 / 10

The Skoda Fabia evolves with a style with a more evident personality, a more comfortable, higher quality on-board environment, and with the right amount of technology. All without forgetting the dynamic equilibrium on the road, low fuel consumption and reference roominess. All these elements confirm that this fourth generation is no longer “just” an intelligent car, but also a mature one.

Dimensions, trunk and space

More decisive, safer lines, they bind to larger dimensions: 4 meters and 11 centimeters in length they are the most shining example, but this town also has a 2.56 m pitch which makes it interesting as regards habitability. Revolution therefore, but with a calm tone, not very noisy.

The trunk has a capacity of 380 liters, which can become 1190 with the seats folded down. Certainly pronounced step, but in any case ordered and regular forms. Among other things, it is worth noting the presence of those elements of detail which, in the case of Skoda, make the difference: cockpit tied to a removable sled, flexible sheet, net and double-sided mat are just a few examples. Available – obviously – support hooks and courtesy light.

Behind you are comfortable from the moment you get on board. Once seated in the rear seats, there is more than enough room for the head, knees and legs. The central seat, however, is hindered by the step linked to the transmission organ, but also by a very interesting and removable jumbo box if there are two passengers on board. Present rear air vents and pockets of different depths placed behind the front seats.

Measures Out Length 4.11 meters Length 1.78 meters Height 1.46 meters Step 2.56 meters Inside Trunk 390 – 1,190 liters

Dashboard and controls

Inside the Skoda Fabia 2021 the shiny and metallic surfaces are well made, as are the assemblies. The luminous strip and the visible stitched fabric then embellish an environment that shows off a clear maturity with respect to the segment to which it belongs.

A quality environment, therefore, without forgetting the whole corollary of smart solutions that made Skoda famous. There is a drawer on the left, below the rim of the steering wheel, the only drawback of which is the lack of coatings; the glove compartment on the passenger side is roomy and well cushioned; the central tunnel under the climate shows an induction charging slot just in front of the shift lever, a card holder, a small pen strap and two illuminated USB-C sockets.

There are also two small compartments for water bottles – one of which with small latches to allow you to open the cap of a bottle with one hand – under a comfortable armrest but without a slide.

The inside of the door has some plastic that is stiffer to the touch, but overall, the shape of the handles and armrests is also pleasant.

How it goes and how much it consumes

The trial version of the Skoda Fabia is powered by the 1.0 turbo 3 cylinders 95 HP. The underlining is a must considering how the aspirated version is also present in the range. An engine that runs well between 1500 and 3600 rpm. At idle and in the recovery phase with the accelerator fully pressed, there is some vibration too much, while in its optimal range, the Skoda Fabia allows to deliver its 175 Nm of torque without any jerk.

An engine, this three-cylinder, equipped with direct injection at 350 Bar, with a variable geometry turbine that can operate in the Miller cycle. In this way, there is a better management of the intake valves – whose closing is delayed for a 25% of the compression phase – engaging the engine less, while improving efficiency.

The manual gearbox is a 5-speed and a “support” sixth gear – with a different ratio – would have been appreciated when climbing or in a series of tight curves in quick succession, to be connected.

In such situations, in fact, by maintaining third gear, one remains a little too “under-torque”, while forcing the second one, one remains slightly throttled. In terms of maneuverability, on the other hand, it should be emphasized that the clutches are precise and the detachment of the clutch is clear and immediate to perceive.

The favorite environment of the Fabia is the urban one, this is evident. The suspensions – in front of MacPherson and behind a torsion beam – manage to copy the asphalt well. At high frequencies, however, especially on manholes and disconnections, they are a bit too dry.

Dynamically, the Skoda Fabia aims for comfort with a fairly pronounced roll that tends to slightly understeer when entering, but in the sliding phase it holds the trajectories well, remaining well composed. The feeling with the brakes is also good, always ready when they are brought up, and with a good bite.

All supported by one good visibility: the pillars do not disturb, the belt line is regular and the rear window is sufficiently wide. Also promoted are soundproofing and quiet running.

The steering is more comfortable than communicative. It is rather light, but still linear and precise, even if I would have preferred it a little less downscaled.

Chapter consumption: the Fabia shines more at a constant speed than in the city. On the motorway you can easily reach 17 km with a liter, while on the state roads and in the ring road it is easy to reach an altitude of 20. In traffic, the average is 13 km with a liter. Overall, the Fabia is between 16 and 17 km / l.

Proven version Motor 1.0 Turbo Power 95 hp Couple 175 Nm Exchange 5-speed manual Traction Front

Prices and competitors

The prices of the new Skoda Fabia 2021 start at 16,900 euros. There Style 95 horsepower has an initial cost of 19,800 euros, but with the options present it reaches 24,400 euros. If you want to “settle” for more sparing equipment with less horsepower, here is the set-up Ambition and the naturally aspirated one-liter engine with 65 or 80 hp. To have more performance and the possibility of an automatic gearbox, on the other hand, you have to look at the 110 HP version.

There are several cars comparable to the Fabia, bearing in mind also the various levels of electrification. However, it is evident that, in a comparative analysis, we must start from the “cousins” of the platform, therefore the Volkswagen Polo and the Seat Ibiza, with which the Skoda Fabia shares technical equipment, however differentiating itself in terms of equipment and, consequently, price.

In the city, a look at the Stellantis group is a must: Peugeot 208 or the Opel Corsa that is, the 3-cylinder engine brings these two towns back fully.

Instead, looking at cars mild hybrid, you can evaluate the Ford Fiesta or the Hyundai i20. Then going up with the level of electrification, the two full hybrid models in this category are the Toyota Yaris and the Renault Clio.