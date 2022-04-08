Sports

Dimitri Payet: his scandalous goal at Olympique de Marseille vs PAOK

Mexico City /

The midfielder of Olympic Marseille, Dimitri Payetmarked this Thursday a goal of authentic scandal in the Europa League. And it is that the French footballer he showed off with a real bombshell from outside the area to give the partial advantage (2-0) to his club against PAOK from Greece on the Europe League.

Everything happened moments before the end of the first half of the game, there a corner kick was given in favor of the Frenchwhich was paid by his partner Cengiz Underwho surprised by sending the ball near the crescentwhile everyone waited for the service to the heart of the area.

Faced with such surprise, Dimitri Payet I was already expecting the ball, so he had no mercy and once the ball reached him he took a brutal right hand and the ball came out with a strong power to embed itself in the upper corner of the Greek goal.

the bright Payet’s score made all the attendees get up from their seatswho celebrated his entry, while the rest of his teammates ran towards him to congratulate him on his brilliant entry.

At the moment the Olympique de Marseille leads PAOK 2-1 in Ida’s duel Europa League Quarterfinals.

