Dinard British Film Festival: the mayor awaits “beautiful moments” – Dinard British Film Festival 2022







Do you think the festival is likely to be impacted by the recent disappearance of Elizabeth II?

Arnaud Salmon: “Obviously it will have particular resonance with the very recent death of Queen Elizabeth II. We were, I think, all very moved by his passing, especially in Dinard, the most British of French towns. Once again, moreover, I take this opportunity to express my full support to the people of Britain and the Commonwealth.

What tribute could be paid to the queen during the festival?

Beyond the few words I will say during my opening speech, we have decided to pay tribute to the Queen through a screening, Sunday at 4.30 p.m., Salle Balnéum (by reservation, editor’s note) of three documentaries, from from the INA collection, Madelen, which trace his official trip to France in 1957.

The name of a street Elizabeth II in Dinard, do you think about it?

Yes. This project of naming an axis or a place will be submitted to the reflection of the municipal team in the coming times.

When José Garcia was announced as president of the jury, you seemed overwhelmed…

The Canal + period when José Garcia was alongside Antoine de Caunes represents a large part of my youth. And I admit that I very rarely missed their duo numbers in the evening. But José Garcia was then able to lead a brilliant film career with strong roles. I like his humor, his joie de vivre, his impertinence too… He will therefore make an excellent president of the jury.

What do you like most about our British friends?

There’s so much to say about our British brothers and sisters, but at the same time, it’s impossible to define them by just one thing. Their cinema is unique, because it can be sassy and funny, even on serious themes. In a country like England, for example, where rigor and traditions are strong, there is an incredible, rebellious, unconventional artistic force. British cinema does not give in to the sirens of formalism. Above all, he shouldn’t. Our festival sheds light on this completely unique “leg” in terms of the Seventh Art.

“I’m very curious to know who will play the next Bond. Don’t worry, I’ll come back to you if I can get some confidences from people in a good position to know about the festival! »

Which British film and actor or actress do you prefer?

Personally, I really like Jude Law, who is more of my generation, or even Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy. But how not to mention Emma Watson, or Daniel Craig and his incarnation of James Bond, another monument of British culture, who had come to Dinard. I am also very curious to know who will play the next Bond. Don’t worry, I’ll come back to you if I can get some confidences from people in a good position to know about the festival!

If you had to remember only one memory of the festival?

Only one? The screening of “The Full Monty” in 1997. A monument, a classic that I watch from time to time with undiminished pleasure”.