Dinenno misses duel with Chivas and is a doubt for the Concacaf Final

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 23.04.2022 20:30:57





Due to a muscle injury, the striker Juan Dinenno will not be able to play the game against Chivas of this Matchday 16 and it is a It would be a doubt to play the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League in CU against Seattle Sounders.

According to a statement released by the Pedregal complex,

Dinenno presents a “muscle injury in the lateral gastrocnemius of the right leg. Recovery time: from 7 to 10 daysapproximately”.

This is an extremely sensitive loss for the team, especially because he is the top scorer in the continental tournament and the goal man Cougarswho has had a week complicated by a suspension and now this injury.

Mediotiempo could know that the striker works in rehabilitation to be present at least in banking for the match in Olympic Stadium before the whole of mlsbut it depends on how it evolves this weekend.

The week for the Argentine striker has been complicated because He was expelled in the match against Rayados of Date 14 and had to pay the suspension with the duel before Athletic San Luis, which Pumas lost. Now comes this injury when the cats have crucial duels at the door before Chivas Y Seattle.

Cougars look for the title Concacaf After 32 years of international drought in the Confederacywhile in the Liga MX seeks to secure its pass to the Repechage.

