Sports

Dinenno’s challenging message after the game against Pachuca

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

The Argentine soccer player Juan Ignacio Dinenno of the Pumas of the UNAM within the MX Leaguelaunched a defiant message after the victory against Club Pachuca, in the actions of day 17 of this Closing Tournament 2022.

The forward of the Universitarios team commanded by Argentine technical director Andrés Lillini, despite achieving a place in this campaign’s playoffs, is already focused on his final duel against the Seattle Sounders of the Concacaf Champions League.

Read also: Cruz Azul with two strikers in their sights to reinforce their attack

All together until the end. Against everyone, against everyone. Dream never give up insist, all together Pumas UNAM “were the messages of the Argentine striker on his social networks.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno asked for the support of the UNAM Pumas fans in this final stretch of the season, where the Concacaf Champions League championship will be played next Wednesday and the playoff game on the weekend.

Read also: Danik Michell shows off his attributes with spicy photography in a swimsuit

The Argentine striker became the figure of the Universitarios team on matchday 17, being the scorer of the two goals in the victory against Club Pachuca led by coach Guillermo Almada, despite coming on as a substitute in the second half.

Follow us on

A reporter for the sports source, he was born on May 4, 1990 in the city of Los Mochis. He graduated from the Communication Sciences career at the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente and with professional experience in radio and television, in sports programs. Since 2015, he has been part of the team of reporters for the newspaper EL DEBATE, covering local sports leagues and tournaments, and national sports, covering the Mexican Pacific League (LMP), the LMP star games, the U-20 Children’s Baseball World Cup. -15 Sinaloa 2014, the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (CIBACOPA), the Ascenso MX Soccer League, Second Division Premier Soccer League,

see more

Source link

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kevin Gausman accomplishes something no pitcher has been able to do since Cy Young in 1906

8 mins ago

The ‘secret weapon’ of the project in the Chivas first team by Ricardo Cadena

20 mins ago

Lillini reveals the physical state of ‘Palermo’ Ortíz

44 mins ago

The fans leave Barça at the Camp Nou, despite the anticipated return of Ansu Fati

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button