Dinenno’s challenging message after the game against Pachuca

The Argentine soccer player Juan Ignacio Dinenno of the Pumas of the UNAM within the MX Leaguelaunched a defiant message after the victory against Club Pachuca, in the actions of day 17 of this Closing Tournament 2022.

The forward of the Universitarios team commanded by Argentine technical director Andrés Lillini, despite achieving a place in this campaign’s playoffs, is already focused on his final duel against the Seattle Sounders of the Concacaf Champions League.

Read also: Cruz Azul with two strikers in their sights to reinforce their attack

All together until the end. Against everyone, against everyone. Dream never give up insist, all together Pumas UNAM “were the messages of the Argentine striker on his social networks.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno asked for the support of the UNAM Pumas fans in this final stretch of the season, where the Concacaf Champions League championship will be played next Wednesday and the playoff game on the weekend.

Read also: Danik Michell shows off his attributes with spicy photography in a swimsuit

The Argentine striker became the figure of the Universitarios team on matchday 17, being the scorer of the two goals in the victory against Club Pachuca led by coach Guillermo Almada, despite coming on as a substitute in the second half.