Dinner among the stars and breakfast like a king: it happens at Imàgo and Hassler Bistrot

Un petit déjeuner unique in Rome for style and gastronomic proposal, Tom Cruise’s favorite during his trips to the Capitoline, cared for with love and good taste by resident chef Marcello Romano, historical presence of the iconic hotel at the top of the Spanish Steps. Let’s talk about the award-winning breakfast of the Hassler Bistrot, the 5-star hotel of the same name, which also boasts one of the most sought after restaurants in the capital, the Imàgo (1 Michelin star) entrusted to the young Andrea Antonini, today one of the most creative and appreciated Italian chefs. As if to say that the Hotel Hassler is “also” one of the favorite destinations of gourmands from all over the world.

Imàgo is the first restaurant on the top floor of a hotel since 1956. Photo: Alberto Blasetti Ph

Imàgo, the first restaurant on the top floor since 1956

If Marcello Romano’s task is to satisfy all the needs of the hotel guests, ad Andrea Antonini, and his young brigade (all under 30!) Are entrusted with the task of enhancing one of the most fascinating places in the city for the “exteriors”: the restaurant on the sixth floor and, in summer, the terrace on the seventh, from which you can enjoy a breathtaking view on the center of the eternal city. And Imàgo (first restaurant on the top floor of a hotel since 1956) does this by betting on a creative cuisine able to be on par with the unique panorama in the world and the glamor that animates the place. Let’s not forget that characters such as John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, Federico Fellini, Charlie Chaplin or Igor Straviskji have passed through here in the past.

Large kitchen and location for a unique location

Refinement, emotion and originality are the characteristics of the restaurant according to the choices of the patron, Roberto Wirth, who has always made style the figure of his life. And Antonini is perfectly in line with these objectives, thanks also to the work of sommelier Alessio Bricoli and the restaurant manager Marco Amato. And so, entering from Imàgo, you feel like you are “inside” a Rome that appears as you don’t even imagine it. And all around, the background music, the elegant furnishings and the different plays of light between day and night create a unique environment in which only a large kitchen can truly attract attention. This is why Imàgo (from the Latin “image, vision and dream”) is so in name and in fact …

Express cooking, niche products and purity of flavors

Since the summer reopening, theImàgo has focused on the Italian spirit with wise interpretations of the territory, including the Lazio tradition. Express cooking, niche products and purity of flavors. «The beginning and the end are the most memorable moments of a meal – comments Andrea Antonini – For this reason, I had thought of the amuse bouche as a real course: in the kitchen we have a game dedicated only to these meticulous and refined preparations. I find it an essential business card of the skill and creativity of a chef, an original way to thank the diners who sit at my table ». And in fact we are not talking about curiosities, but of high quality dishes such as Mixed raw seafood, Artichoke and sweetbreads, Luciana octopus and Raw meat with pizzaiola, hazelnuts, capers and Bernese sauce.

Photo: Alberto Blasetti Ph. 1/4 Photo: Alberto Blasetti Ph. 2/4 Photo: Alberto Blasetti Ph. 3/4 Photo: Alberto Blasetti Ph. 4/4

There was a lot of determination and desire to change after the months of forced closure for Covid and Antonini had set himself the goal “to make everyone enjoy, once the fear is over”. Having canceled any hypothesis of “astonishing in order to astonish”, his proposals focused «on quality and the idea of change most of the menu at least twice a year, like a new tv series“. And it was a success and his menus today are “A cena among the stars, contemporary Italian cuisine”, where the emphasis on “Italian” marks the turning point with respect to every fashion and trend that too many chefs have indulged in in recent years.

Great classics mixed in an original way

A first choice, fundamental for a true haute cuisine, was to focus on the funds, to which a chef from the brigade is destined every day. And from there the step to great dishes is easy. On the menu you can find different mixes of meat such as squid noodles sautéed with cheese and pepper instead of agnolotti al plin with three fish ragu (mullet, scorpion fish and gurnard). And again, Chicken Cacciatore or Turbot with Peppers. In conclusion, great classics mixed in an absolutely original and tasty way. And the bread, even in the most traditional formats, enters with merit in the proposals of Imàgo’s cuisine.

Andrea Antonini and Roberto Wirth. Photo: Alberto Blasetti Ph.

All in absolute coherence with Antonini’s concept of cuisine who, after a apprenticeship in the most important kitchens in Europe such as those of Quique Dacosta and Celler De Can Roca (both 3 Michelin stars), had the Italian experience that was always three-starred. with Enrico Crippa, thus choosing the originality of a purely Italian line that focuses on the best possible product and only express cooking.

Hassler Bistrot, one of the salons in Rome

Said of Imàgo, no less interesting is the offer of the Hassler Bistrot which is one of the exclusive shelters and lounges preferred by Romans and hotel guests. The wide choice of food throughout the day: delicious menus for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner alternate from season to season, thanks also to the possibility of pairing excellent wines by the glass, the best cocktails in Rome and after-theater snacks accompanied by live piano music.

In the winter season, the Hassler Bistrot welcomes guests in the renowned Salone Eva with its elegant and refined atmosphere, while, during the summer, he moves to the Palm Court, the enchanting internal garden which offers a pleasant break from the Roman summer heat, surrounded as it is by ancient stone walls, flowers and ivy.

Marcello Romano

And as we remembered at the beginning, breakfast here is a real myth: makes you savor the ritual of waking up in the morning, perhaps after an evening of “a thousand and one nights” spent at the Imàgo restaurant.

The kitchen is entrusted to Marcello Romano, born in Campania but Roman by adoption or vocation as he likes to say. Cooking for him is really a vocation, since he was a child he insisted with his family to attend the hotel institute, almost putting them on the spot, making him understand that it was the only way he would have continued to study. And cooking was the choice of his life that fortunately he shared with his wife from the beginning “he always knew – he says – that cooking for me was like a call, a vocation and that there would be no past ordained parties at home or office hours but so much effort, so many sacrifices. Today we have three beautiful girls, we are happy ».

Italian cuisine of the territory

And just as he fell in love with the kitchen, so he later fell in love with the Hassler, where he gave a change to hotel cuisine by focusing on the quality of the raw material that he now proposes in his dishes thanks to a team of 15 people. The cuisine of the Hassler Bistrot is an Italian cuisine of the territory with great dishes of Roman cuisine and delicacies of the Campania region such as, for example, Piennolo tomatoes, raw sea bass, Roman-style zucchini flowers, Panzanella with buffalo mozzarella, Vitello tonnato or Mezzemaniche all’Amatriciana.

Hassler Bistrot – Imàgo

Piazza Trinità dei Monti 6 – 00187 Rome

Tel 06 699340

www.hotelhasslerroma.com