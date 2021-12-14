dinner at an Italian restaurant like a snow queen

As a true diva, Kim Kardashian knows that every public appearance is a red carpet, even if it’s just a few meters from the car to the restaurant. For a dinner in New York, the star of the reality show of the same name left everyone speechless with a sparkling long-haired coat, combined with the now famous sock-boots.

Kim Kardashian she never ceases to amaze us with her amazing looks: after showing off catwoman jumpsuits all summer and after beating the red carpet of the Met Gala with her face covered, she has now switched to winter looks. The star of the reality show of the same name has posted on Instagram some fur photo: but not just any fur coat, but a long-haired coat (probably fake) studded with sequins and iridescent glitter. In the caption he thanked the fans for the many happy Birthday that arrived (including the very tender ones of Beyoncé with her photos as a child) but the look dates back to a few weeks ago, for a dinner in a famous restaurant in New York: did you know that Kim Kardashian is a fan of Italian cuisine?

Kim Kardashian in fur

Kim Kardashian anticipates winter with iridescent fur

Evidently a polar wind has arrived in New York: in mid-October Kim Kardashian was already sporting a fur-effect coat like a real snow queen. But after all, in August she went to Yé’s concerts (ex-husband Kanye West) with her face covered by a balaclava, so we know that for style she is willing to do anything. The look, once again, was signed Balenciaga: Kim Kardashian wore a tight black onesie (very similar to the one she wore at the Met Gala) with the pantaboots, that is, the snug-fitting boot sock so popular this year. After the shocking pink look she went back to black, but the real protagonist, however, was the shimmering fur: could this be why Kardashian wore sunglasses in the middle of the night?

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian having dinner at an Italian restaurant

You don't need to show off a riot of feathers and fur like the Kardashian to follow the trend: a small accessory, like a bag, is enough to shine on winter evenings. Kim Kardashian's photos were released yesterday, but they date back to a couple of weeks ago: after attending the Saturday Night Live of NBC indulged in a dinner at a well-known Italian restaurant in New York. It is about Lattanzi (the sign is clearly visible in one of the photos) and has been an institution in the Big Apple for over thirty years. The specialty? Typical Roman dishes. Can you imagine Kim Kardashian in front of a plate of carbonara?