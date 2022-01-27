Dinner just before bedtime ‘disturbs’ blood sugar – Diabetes

Having dinner just before bedtime in the evening when melatonin levels are high disturbs blood sugar control, especially in people who have a genetic variant of the melatonin receptor (Mtnr1b), which has been linked to an elevated risk of type 2 diabetes. To say this is a research published in the scientific journal Diabetes Care by a working group of the Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Spanish University of Murcia.

845 people participated in the study. The researchers analyzed each person’s genetic code within the melatonin-1b receptor gene (Mtnr1b) because previous research had linked a variant of it with an elevated risk of type 2 diabetes.

The team found that the participants’ blood melatonin levels were 3.5 times higher after dinner before bedtime. That schedule also resulted in lower insulin levels and higher blood sugar levels. At the end of dinner, participants with MTNR1b had higher blood sugar levels than those without this genetic variant. “We found that eating late disrupted blood glucose control in the whole group. Furthermore, this impaired glucose control was mainly observed in carriers of genetic risk variants,” says lead author of the work, Marta Garaulet, professor of physiology and nutrition in the Department of Physiology of the University of Murcia. The experiments revealed that the high levels of melatonin and carbohydrate intake associated with late dinner alter blood sugar control due to a defect in insulin secretion. The authors note that it may be advisable for the general population to abstain from eating for at least a couple of hours before bed. (HANDLE).